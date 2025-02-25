Businesses today need more than AI hype-they need real, measurable outcomes. ABBYY is answering this demand with the launch of its 2025 ABBYY AI Summit Series, a global in-person event designed to help enterprises turn AI investments into scalable business value. Taking place in Vienna, Austin, and London in April and May, this series builds on last year's sold-out event, expanding to meet increasing demand for practical AI applications that drive efficiency, compliance, and ROI.

Attendees will see firsthand how ABBYY's purpose-built AI solutions-including agentic AI, large language models (LLMs), and automation for intelligent document processing (IDP), process mining, and task mining-translate into tangible, measurable performance outcomes. ABBYY's AI Summit is built for action: it features practical applications, real-world case studies, and exclusive sessions designed to accelerate innovation and secure a competitive edge. The series also offers a dedicated partner and development track, providing exclusive workshops, technical sessions, and networking opportunities to foster collaboration and drive transformative innovation. Participants will come away with actionable strategies for scaling AI automation while navigating compliance and ethical considerations.

The ABBYY AI Summit Series is designed for business leaders, automation strategists, and AI practitioners who need proven strategies-not just theory-on implementing AI successfully. Attendees will explore key topics, including:

AI in 2025: Trends, Truths, and Transformations What's real vs. what's hype in AI's next evolution.

What's real vs. what's hype in AI's next evolution. Maximizing Your AI Investments Strategies to accelerate ROI and scale automation.

Strategies to accelerate ROI and scale automation. Next-Gen AI Playbooks Frameworks for adopting and expanding AI across the enterprise.

Frameworks for adopting and expanding AI across the enterprise. Getting Real with AI Compliance Navigating evolving regulations while maintaining innovation.

Navigating evolving regulations while maintaining innovation. AI Innovations at ABBYY Demonstrations of ABBYY's latest AI-driven solutions for automation.

"AI is only as powerful as the value it delivers," said Ulf Persson, CEO of ABBYY. "The ABBYY AI Summit Series will spotlight the measurable impact of purpose-built AI, from driving operational efficiency to delivering exceptional customer experiences. ABBYY has helped enterprises achieve millions in cost efficiency savings, increase compliance with AI-driven automation, and improve productivity by reducing manual workloads by hundreds of hours per month. These summits will showcase how businesses can apply AI to real-world challenges and drive tangible business value."

The ABBYY AI Summit Series will be held at the Imperial Riding School in Vienna, Austria, April 1-2; at The Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel in Austin, Texas, April 16-17; and in London, UK at Emirates Stadium on May 21.

To learn more about the ABBYY AI Summit Series and register to attend an event near you, visit: https://digital.abbyy.com/abbyy-ai-summit-series?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=umb-ww-abbyy-ai-summit-2025.

About ABBYY

ABBYY puts your information to work with purpose-built AI. We combine innovation and experience to transform data from business-critical documents into intelligent actionable outcomes in over 200 languages in real time. We are trusted by more than 10,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: accelerate the customer experience, operational excellence, and competitive advantage. ABBYY is a global company with headquarters in Austin, Texas and offices in 13 countries, and is the Official Intelligent Automation Partner of Arsenal Women Football Club. For more information, visit www.abbyy.com/company and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABBYY can either be a registered trademark or a trademark and can also be a logo, a company name (or part of it), or part of a product name of ABBYY group companies and may not be used without consent of its respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225624721/en/

Contacts:

ABBYY Editorial Contacts:

Gina Ray, APR

Senior Director of Corporate Marketing

949-370-0941

gina.ray@abbyy.com