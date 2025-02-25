Plume Design, Inc.: Plume's New 5G.11 Offload Helps Communications Service Providers Boost Cellular Coverage and Reduce Costs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume, the pioneer in cloud-based platform services focused on enriching subscriber experiences for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced the expansion of its 5G.11 cellular and WiFi convergence services.

Plume's 5G.11 Offload combines two data connection types (5G/cellular and 802.11/WiFi). 5G.11 Offload is a service for mobile network operators to easily offload their subscribers' mobile traffic onto existing WiFi networks. They can do this by implementing their service across their own subscriber WiFi networks, deploying gateways across public spaces where they operate, or by signing agreements with other WiFi operators.

"The enhanced 5G.11 Offload transforms how CSPs can leverage their existing WiFi infrastructure," said Robert Gary, Head of Consumer Products at Plume. "By intelligently managing the handoff between cellular and WiFi networks, we're helping providers deliver better coverage while significantly reducing their operational costs."

The service's key benefits include:

Reducing CSP Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) data usage costs through efficient WiFi offload

Expanding indoor mobile coverage without additional cellular infrastructure

Optimizing subscriber quality-of-experience with dynamic handoff algorithms

Monitoring network performance in real-time with automated alerts

Protecting subscriber internet bandwidth through smart-resource allocation

The solution is delivered through Plume's Consumer Experience Management (CEM) platform and OpenSync-enabled WiFi routers, autonomously switching mobile devices between cellular and WiFi connections based on performance, availability, and reliability metrics.

For CSPs operating as Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), the platform offers immediate cost savings by reducing cellular data usage fees. Network operators benefit from lower capital and operating expenses by optimizing their licensed spectrum usage. Observability of mass scale deployment efficacy is monitored through key performance indicators (KPIs) to prioritize CSP network build outs and preemptively improve quality of experience (QoE) for their subscribers.

