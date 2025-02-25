Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of financial technology and managed services to global capital markets, is proud to continue its sponsorship of the 2025 Irish Echo 40 Under 40 Awards, celebrating outstanding young Irish and Irish-American leaders across diverse industries.

Now in its 18th year, the Irish Echo 40 Under 40 Awards honor rising stars who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a strong commitment to their communities. This year's honorees include Aileen Kennedy, Director of Trading Infrastructure Operations at Options.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, commented, "We are thrilled to congratulate Aileen on being named recipient of the Tech Ambassador Award. Over six years ago, Aileen took the leap from Belfast to New York, where her dedication and innovative approach have distinguished her in the industry. As a leader in ultra-low latency trading infrastructure, she continues to make a lasting impact, earning this well-deserved recognition."

Recognizing the importance of the awards in highlighting Irish and Irish American talent, Máirtín Muilleoir, Publisher of the Irish Echo, added, "The future of Irish America is in good hands with this exceptional group of young leaders. Each honoree embodies bold ambition, selfless generosity, and deep pride in their heritage-hallmarks of Irish America. We're delighted to welcome back Options as lead sponsors for the event."

This sentiment was echoed by Ellen Flanagan, Vice-Consul of Ireland in New York: "On behalf of the Consulate General of Ireland in New York, I am delighted to congratulate this year's Irish Echo 40 Under 40 Awardees. It is a testament to the strength of the Irish and Irish American community that a new generation of leaders are taking over the mantle and contributing to a wide range of sectors including science, culture, business and health. The Irish Echo has played a key role in supporting and acknowledging this fantastic cohort of leaders."

Further underscoring the importance of Irish representation in the U.S., Keith Powers, New York City Council Member, stated: "As the chair of the City Council's Irish Caucus, I am proud to welcome this esteemed group of individuals who represent the best of Irish heritage in the United States to New York City, which has a strong Irish community. These honorees are accomplished across an array of fields, and Irish Americans can be proud to see our culture represented in such talented young people."

The 2025 awards ceremony will take place on February 28th at The View at Battery Park, New York City, providing a platform to celebrate and connect with changemakers in business, the arts, technology, and beyond.

For more information and profiles of all 40 honorees, visit: https://www.irishecho.com/events/2025-irish-40-under-40-awards.

Today's announcement follows a series of significant milestones for Options, including the promotion of Michelle Kendell to VP and Managing Director of Hong Kong, their rowing partnership with Queen's University Belfast, and the recent investment from Vitruvian Partners to accelerate growth and innovation.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence). www.options-it.com

