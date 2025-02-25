SUNHOME to Debut Smart Residential Energy System for Global Markets in Thailand

BANGKOK, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNHOME, a technology brand in smart residential energy sector, is set to unveil its latest innovations at a global launch event in Thailand on February 27. Under the theme "Bright Tomorrow Starts Today," the event will introduce SUNHOME's all-in-one comprehensive home energy system, marking a significant advancement in how households generate and manage energy.

Introducing Smart, Sustainable Energy Systems

As global energy demands rise and environmental concerns intensify, the shift toward renewable energy has become imperative. Smart residential energy systems offer families energy independence, provide long-term economic benefits, and make sustainable living both practical and accessible.

SUNHOME's advanced, all-in-one residential energy system combines solar energy generation, smart storage, efficient charging, and AI-driven energy management. Tailored for various housing types-including villas, townhouses, and apartments-these systems enable 100% self-consumption of renewable energy, effectively reducing electricity costs and promoting sustainability.

"With our deep expertise in smart energy sector, we are committed to empowering households with technology that enhances energy efficiency while supporting a cleaner planet," said Winson Jiao, President of SUNHOME Global. "Our global expansion reflects our dedication to meeting the growing demand for intelligent, reliable, and eco-friendly home energy solutions."

SUNHOME's 'Power-Magic Cube' technology platform features high-efficiency solar power generation and AI-driven optimization, ensuring maximum energy output while adapting to local grids. These technologies contribute to global carbon neutrality efforts, supporting regional sustainability goals and the broader transition toward a cleaner energy future.

By offering a comprehensive service ecosystem-from system design and financing to installation, maintenance, and upgrades-SUNHOME ensures a seamless user experience. Its commitment to customized systems means households worldwide will benefit from energy systems tailored to different climate conditions, grid infrastructures, and policy frameworks.

About SUNHOME

Founded in 2013, SUNHOME is a technology brand in global smart residential energy sector, offering smart residential energy systems integrating photovoltaic, energy storage, EV charger, and energy management.

As a pioneer with over a decade of expertise in home energy field, we focus on full-stack self-developed power plant technology as our core innovation. This enables us to build a comprehensive service system covering solar power generation, smart energy storage, efficient charging, and energy management, empowering households worldwide to seamlessly embrace a green and smart energy lifestyle.

