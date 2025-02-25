Möve Marketing Expands Services to Include Public Relations, Strengthening Its Position as a Full-Service Growth Partner for Startups

Möve Marketing, a leading fractional marketing agency specializing in B2B startups and growth-stage companies, is excited to announce its expansion into Public Relations. This strategic move enhances the agency's ability to deliver integrated marketing and communication strategies, ensuring clients gain greater visibility, credibility, and industry recognition.

Since its founding in 2019, Möve Marketing has been a trusted partner for startups looking to scale through data-driven, results-oriented marketing strategies. With the addition of PR services, the agency now offers comprehensive media relations, thought leadership development, and awards strategies, helping clients amplify their brand presence across key industry channels.

"Public Relations is a natural extension of the work we already do for our clients," said Kaitlyn Merola, Founder & CEO of Möve Marketing. "Our team has always been focused on building brand authority and driving measurable growth. Now, by incorporating PR into our offerings, we're able to help clients secure media coverage, establish industry thought leadership, and gain recognition in competitive markets-all while ensuring their marketing and communications efforts are fully aligned."

The agency's PR services are designed to complement its existing demand generation, content marketing, paid media, and brand awareness strategies-ensuring startups have a cohesive, high-impact digital marketing and communications framework.

As the agency looks toward 2025 and beyond, Möve Marketing remains committed to innovation, agility, and results-driven execution.

About Möve Marketing

Möve Marketing is a fractional marketing agency dedicated to delivering exceptional results for B2B startups and growth-stage companies. With a proven track record of success, Möve Marketing helps clients achieve rapid growth through data-driven strategies, agile execution, and a deep understanding of the startup ecosystem.

The agency offers a comprehensive suite of inbound marketing and public relations services, including demand generation, marketing operations, media relations, thought leadership, paid advertising, and brand awareness.

Möve Marketing can help you build a long-lasting, results-oriented, and scalable marketing architecture. For more information, visit https://www.move-mktg.com/.

Contact Information

Kaitlyn Merola

Founder & CEO

kmerola@move-mktg.com

8602272553

Zoe Wesley

Manager, Communications

zwesley@move-mktg.com

SOURCE: Möve Marketing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire