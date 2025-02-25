Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross Gold Extends High-Grade Gold-Antimony Mineralization 200 Metres to West at Christina, Sunday Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)(Frankfurt:MV3.F) announces results from five drill holes: SDDSC140, SDDSC142, SDDSC146, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 at the Christina prospect, part of the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony project in Victoria.
Mineralization has been extended by a strike length of 15% or 200 m westward of Christina and now spans 1.5 km from Apollo East to Christina and remains open to the east of Apollo, west of Christina and down-dip.
HIGH LEVEL TAKEAWAY
Sunday Creek's latest drilling results underscore its emergence as a strategically vital Western gold-antimony discovery at a critical geopolitical moment.
New drilling materially expands the project's footprint by 15% while confirming its high-grade potential. The mineralized trend was expanded from 1.3 km to 1.5 km length at the Christina prospect. Drillhole SDDSC148 intercepted the mineralized zone over 330 m and identified six new vein sets and 12 instances of visible gold - highlighted by exceptional intercepts like 1.0 m @ 20.8 g/t AuEq, 0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq and 0.5 m @ 41.3 g/t AuEq. This demonstrated the robust nature of the system and its potential for further expansion.
But beyond the compelling gold economics, Sunday Creek's significance has been amplified by China's September 2024 antimony export restrictions, which created urgent demand for Western antimony supply, particularly for defence and semiconductor applications.
The project's dual-metal profile, with antimony representing 20% of in-situ value, positions it as one of the few large, high-quality antimony projects in Western hands. What makes Sunday Creek particularly compelling is its optionality - it can be developed primarily on gold economics while maintaining strategic antimony supply potential.
With A$18M in cash supporting a large 60 km drill program through Q3 2025, and metallurgical results showing conventional processing viability with 93-98% gold recovery, Southern Cross Gold appears well-positioned to advance this globally significant deposit in a tier-one jurisdiction. The combination of expanding high-grade mineralization, strategic metal optionality, and clear development pathway creates multiple avenues for value creation as the project advances toward resource definition.
Michael Hudson, President & CEO of SXGC states: "At this early stage of drilling at Christina, our systematic approach continues to deliver high grades while we increase the volume of the system. The discovery of six new vein sets extends our mineralized footprint by 15% or 200 m westward from the historic Christina mine. The project's mineralized strike length now spans 1.5 km from Apollo East to Christina, and importantly, remains open to the east of Apollo, to the west of Christina and down-dip across the project.
"Multiple high-grade intersections within a 330 m intersection of the mineralized host in drillhole SDDSC148, included 1.0 m @ 20.8 g/t AuEq, 0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq and 0.5 m @ 41.3 g/t AuEq and demonstrated the robust nature of the system and its potential for further expansion. The first intersections observed to the west of Christina are thinner than those to the east, yet the high-grade nature of the intercepts could comfortably enable their g/t x m metrics to fall into mineable categories at adjacent mines.
"Shareholders can expect a series of key catalysts over the next quarter include an exploration target upgrade planned for early March 2025, ongoing expansion of the core resource area with monthly SRK Consulting modelling updates, IP geophysical testing of regional targets along the 12 km strike length, completion of Stage 2 metallurgical studies, expansion of drilling operations from five to eight rigs with dedicated regional target testing, and advancement of permitting processes with the State of Victoria including environmental and hydrogeological studies"
FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THE DETAILS
HIGHLIGHTS
Significant expansion of the mineralized footprint, achieved through the successful western extension drilling programme, and highlighted by multiple high-grade gold intersections
Strike length extended 200 m westward of Christina to 1.5 km between Apollo East and Christina and remains open to the east of Apollo, west of Christina and down-dip
New vein sets identified beyond current model and continued confirmation of system continuation at depth
SDDSC148 drilled six previously unmodelled high-grade vein sets and tested a prospective corridor of 330 m. The hole included six intervals >20 g/t Au (up to 76.0 g/t Au) and 12 instances of visible gold. SDDSC148 represents the westernmost tested mineralization on the Sunday Creek project. Selected highlights include:
1.0 m @ 20.8 g/t AuEq (20.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 181.0 m
0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq (76.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 252.6 m
0.5 m @ 41.3 g/t AuEq (41.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 285.8 m
SDDSC140 drilled three high-grade vein sets positioned 240 m to 360 m up-dip of SDDSC153 and 150, respectively (29 January, 2025). Selected highlights include:
4.2 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 168.8 m, including:
2.1 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq (11.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 169.9 m
SDDSC146W1 intercepted two mineralized domains and traversed a prospective mineralized corridor of 80 m, confirming the continuation of the dyke host to the western extents of Christina. Highlights from SDDSC146W1 include:
1.8 m @ 8.6 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 309.3 m, including:
1.3 m @ 11.6 g/t AuEq (11.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 309.8 m
Ongoing Exploration: A$18 million in cash and no debt. Fourteen holes (SDDSC147, 149, 149W1, 151, 152, 154 - 160, 155A, 157A) are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes (SDDSC160W1, 161, 162, 163, 164) in progress (Figure 1 and 2).
Drill Hole Discussion
SDDSC148 was drilled as part of a program to locate and cross through the dyke host (the ladder rails), while aiming to intercept mineralized vein sets (the ladder rungs) at a moderate to high angle. This drillhole successfully intercepted a prospective window (cumulative downhole length of altered sediment/dyke/breccia) of 330 m and discovered six previously unmodelled vein sets while also recording 12 instances of visible gold. This represents the westernmost known mineralization on the Sunday Creek project, extending the tested strike length by 200 m to 1.5 km between Apollo East to Christina. Extended highlights include:
1.0 m @ 20.8 g/t AuEq (20.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 181.0 m
2.2 m @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 208.6 m
0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq (76.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 252.6 m
0.6 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 272.6 m
0.3 m @ 21.7 g/t AuEq (21.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 277.8 m
0.5 m @ 41.3 g/t AuEq (41.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 285.8 m
0.2 m @ 36.1 g/t AuEq (36.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 300.8 m
0.3 m @ 13.5 g/t AuEq (13.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 304.8 m
1.0 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (8.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 336.7 m, including:
0.3 m @ 24.6 g/t AuEq (24.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 336.7 m
0.7 m @ 5.7 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 547.4 m
SDDSC140 delivered further success. It was drilled at a relatively high angle to the dyke/breccia host as a 'control' hole (high angle to the ladder rails) and intercepted three mineralized domains at 240 m to 360 m up-dip from SDDSC153 and SDDSC150, respectively. The hole intersected three mineralized domains across a 125 m prospective mineralized corridor, returning significant results including:
4.2 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 168.8 m, including:
2.1 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq (11.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 169.9 m
5.1 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 184.4 m, including:
1.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 186.5 m
2.3 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 214.4 m
SDDSC146 encountered technical challenges with drilling equipment becoming lodged at 230 m to 245 m depth. A daughter hole, SDDSC146W1, was successfully wedged at 225 m and intercepted two mineralized domains across an 80 m prospective corridor. The hole confirmed the continuation of the dyke host and mineralization 200m further west than had previously been mapped. Extended highlights from SDDSC146W1 include:
0.6 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (6.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 234.3 m
1.8 m @ 8.6 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 309.3 m, including:
1.3 m @ 11.6 g/t AuEq (11.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 309.8 m
SDDSC142 was drilled parallel to the dyke zone and provided valuable stratigraphic information of the Christina locality sedimentary sequence that will enable follow up holes to be targeted.
Pending Results and Update
The drilling programme continues to advance with fourteen holes (SDDSC147, 149, 149W1, 151, 152, 154-160, 155A, 157A) currently being processed and analysed. Five additional holes (SDDSC160W1, 161, 162, 163, 164) are actively being drilled.
The drilling strategy employs a systematic approach to intersect both the dyke host structure ("ladder rails") and associated mineralized vein sets ("ladder rungs") at optimal angles, continuing to expand the project's mineralized footprint while improving geological understanding of the system.
About Sunday Creek
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,054.51 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project,
Gold and antimony?form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered?rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.
Cumulatively, 162 drill holes for 73,299.16 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 12 holes for 582.55 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of fifty-six (56) >100 g/t AuEq x m and sixty (60) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.
Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 70 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 3).
Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported is approximately 30-50% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0?g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek (Figure 4) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).?
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan?and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.
Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 1.88.
About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd is now dual listed on the TSXV:SXGC and ASX:SX2
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 56 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 70.7 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.
Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defence Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.
Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation.
With A$18M in cash, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.
NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person
Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:
???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www2.asx.com.au under code "SXGC". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.
- Ends -
This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
For further information, please contact:
Mariana Bermudez - Corporate Secretary - Canada
mbermudez@chasemgt.com or +1 604 685 9316
Executive Office: 1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada
Nicholas Mead - Corporate Development
info@southerncrossgold.com or +61 415 153 122
Justin Mouchacca, Company Secretary - Australia
jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321
Subsidiary Office: Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements including without limitation applicable court, regulatory authorities and applicable stock exchanges. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in SXGC's documents filed with Canadian or Australian securities regulatory authorities (under code SX2). You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by SXGC with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for SXGC in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au under code SX2. Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC140, SDDSC142, SDDSC146, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC140, SDDSC142, SDDSC146, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. For location refer to Figure 1.
Hole-ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC140
352.9
Christina
330075
5867612
274
9
-70
SDDSC142
500.67
Christina
330075
5867612
274
292
-70
SDDSC146
245.7
Christina
330073
5867612
274
273
-42
SDDSC146W1
461.2
Christina
330073
5867612
274
273
-42
SDDSC147
977.15
Golden Dyke
330809
5867842
301
278
-57
SDDSC148
563.6
Christina
330073
5867611
274
278
-57.2
SDDSC149
970.79
Apollo
331594
5867955
344
266
-47
SDDSC149W1
1041.1
Apollo
331594
5867955
344
266
-47
SDDSC150
638.8
Christina
330340
5867865
277
244
-65
SDDSC151
737.2
Golden Dyke
330818
5867847
301
273.8
-56.5
SDDSC152
1102.7
Rising Sun
330816
5867599
296
328
-65
SDDSC153
639.1
Christina
330333
5867860
277
244.8
-52.5
SDDSC154
392.9
Christina
330075
5867612
274
60
-26.5
SDDSC155
31
Rising Sun
330339
5867860
277
72.7
-63.5
SDDSC155A
896.4
Rising Sun
330339
5867860
277
72.7
-63.5
SDDSC156
755.55
Christina
330075
5867612
274
59.5
-45.3
SDDSC157
1115.7
Golden Dyke
330318
5867847
301
276.6
-58.4
SDDSC157A
219.9
Golden Dyke
330318
5867847
301
276.2
-60
SDDSC158
992.5
Apollo
331616
5867952
347
265.5
-45
SDDSC159
145.2
Gladys
330871
5867758
308
60.5
-28.9
SDDSC160
725.1
Christina
330753
5867733
307
272.5
-37.8
SDDSC161
In progress plan 1020 m
Golden Dyke
330951
5868007
314
257
-49.4
SDDSC162
In progress plan 920 m
Rising Sun
330339
5867864
277
75.4
-59.6
SDDSC163
In progress plan 1000 m
Apollo
331615.5
5867952
347
267.2
-48.5
SDDSC164
In progress plan 315 m
Gladys
330871
5867758
308
78.2
-40
SDDSC160W1
In progress plan 1070 m
Christina
330753
5867731
307
272.5
-37.8
Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC140, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0?g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Sb (%)
AuEq (g/t)
SDDSC140
168.8
173.0
4.2
6.6
0.4
7.4
Including
169.9
172.0
2.1
11.4
0.7
12.8
SDDSC140
184.4
189.5
5.1
1.5
0.8
3.0
Including
186.5
188.2
1.7
1.9
1.3
4.4
SDDSC140
214.4
216.7
2.3
1.9
0.3
2.4
SDDSC146W1
234.3
234.9
0.6
6.5
0.5
7.4
SDDSC146W1
309.3
311.1
1.8
8.4
0.1
8.6
Including
309.8
311.1
1.3
11.5
0.1
11.6
SDDSC148
181.0
182.0
1.0
20.5
0.2
20.8
SDDSC148
208.6
210.8
2.2
6.8
0.2
7.2
SDDSC148
252.6
253.1
0.5
76.0
0.1
76.1
SDDSC148
272.6
273.2
0.6
5.0
0.1
5.2
SDDSC148
277.8
278.1
0.3
21.6
0.0
21.7
SDDSC148
285.8
286.3
0.5
41.2
0.1
41.3
SDDSC148
300.8
301.0
0.2
36.1
0.0
36.1
SDDSC148
304.8
305.1
0.3
13.5
0.0
13.5
SDDSC148
336.7
337.7
1.0
8.1
0.0
8.1
Including
336.7
337.0
0.3
24.6
0.0
24.6
SDDSC148
547.4
548.1
0.7
5.7
0.0
5.7
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC140, SDDSC142, SDDSC146, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Sb (%)
AuEq (g/t)
SDDSC140
136.1
136.5
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC140
136.5
136.9
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
138.2
138.4
0.3
0.4
2.3
4.8
SDDSC140
138.4
139.0
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC140
139.0
139.2
0.2
0.8
0.1
0.9
SDDSC140
141.9
142.3
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC140
142.5
143.3
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC140
153.5
154.1
0.6
0.2
0.3
0.7
SDDSC140
154.1
154.5
0.4
0.4
0.2
0.7
SDDSC140
154.5
155.1
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
155.1
155.7
0.6
2.1
0.4
2.9
SDDSC140
155.7
156.7
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
163.3
164.1
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC140
168.2
168.8
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC140
168.8
169.9
1.1
2.5
0.2
2.9
SDDSC140
169.9
171.0
1.1
5.4
0.4
6.0
SDDSC140
171.0
171.1
0.1
12.2
0.5
13.1
SDDSC140
171.1
171.4
0.3
6.4
0.3
6.9
SDDSC140
171.4
171.6
0.1
3.5
1.1
5.5
SDDSC140
171.6
172.0
0.4
32.1
1.9
35.6
SDDSC140
172.0
172.5
0.5
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC140
172.5
173.0
0.5
2.2
0.1
2.3
SDDSC140
173.0
174.2
1.2
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC140
174.2
175.1
0.9
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC140
177.3
178.3
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
179.0
179.9
0.9
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC140
180.9
181.5
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
181.5
182.3
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC140
182.3
182.7
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
182.7
183.6
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
183.6
184.4
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC140
184.4
185.2
0.8
0.9
0.1
1.1
SDDSC140
185.2
185.7
0.5
2.8
0.5
3.8
SDDSC140
185.7
186.1
0.5
1.0
0.8
2.6
SDDSC140
186.1
186.5
0.4
0.9
0.2
1.3
SDDSC140
186.5
186.8
0.4
6.4
0.3
7.0
SDDSC140
186.8
187.4
0.6
0.7
0.8
2.2
SDDSC140
187.4
187.9
0.4
0.8
0.7
2.1
SDDSC140
187.9
188.2
0.4
0.6
4.0
8.1
SDDSC140
188.2
188.6
0.4
2.2
0.8
3.7
SDDSC140
188.6
189.2
0.6
0.6
0.7
1.9
SDDSC140
189.2
189.5
0.3
1.8
0.4
2.5
SDDSC140
189.5
190.3
0.8
0.2
0.1
0.5
SDDSC140
190.3
191.1
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
191.1
192.1
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
194.2
194.7
0.5
0.4
0.9
2.1
SDDSC140
194.7
195.5
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
198.1
198.5
0.4
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC140
198.5
199.4
0.9
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC140
202.9
203.0
0.1
0.1
0.4
0.8
SDDSC140
203.0
203.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.9
SDDSC140
203.3
203.8
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC140
204.8
205.1
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC140
205.1
205.4
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.8
SDDSC140
208.2
209.5
1.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC140
209.5
210.2
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
210.2
211.1
0.9
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC140
212.0
213.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
213.0
213.8
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
213.8
214.4
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC140
214.4
214.6
0.2
9.3
0.0
9.4
SDDSC140
214.6
215.0
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC140
215.0
215.2
0.3
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC140
215.2
216.0
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
216.0
216.4
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.8
SDDSC140
216.4
216.7
0.4
5.2
1.3
7.6
SDDSC140
216.7
217.3
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC140
219.0
219.3
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
219.3
219.9
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC140
219.9
220.3
0.4
0.5
0.9
2.3
SDDSC140
220.3
220.6
0.4
1.6
0.1
1.7
SDDSC140
220.9
221.2
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC140
223.4
223.8
0.4
0.6
0.3
1.1
SDDSC140
223.8
224.7
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
224.7
225.5
0.9
0.7
0.1
0.9
SDDSC140
225.5
226.6
1.1
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC140
226.6
227.8
1.2
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC140
229.2
230.2
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC140
231.8
232.1
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC140
232.4
232.8
0.4
0.3
0.3
1.0
SDDSC140
234.7
235.1
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC140
235.1
235.4
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC140
235.4
235.7
0.3
0.4
0.3
1.0
SDDSC140
239.0
239.8
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC140
241.3
241.6
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC140
242.5
243.4
1.0
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC140
243.4
244.0
0.6
0.1
0.3
0.6
SDDSC140
244.6
244.9
0.3
0.1
0.2
0.6
SDDSC140
249.2
249.5
0.3
0.1
0.6
1.2
SDDSC140
268.5
268.7
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC140
271.0
271.1
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146
123.0
123.6
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC146
123.6
124.1
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC146
124.1
124.3
0.2
0.2
0.5
1.1
SDDSC146
124.3
124.5
0.2
0.2
0.8
1.8
SDDSC146
127.4
127.7
0.3
0.4
0.2
0.8
SDDSC146
127.7
128.0
0.4
0.8
0.1
1.0
SDDSC146
128.0
129.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146
129.9
130.1
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146
130.8
131.7
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146
132.6
133.2
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146
133.2
133.3
0.2
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC146
134.6
134.9
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC146
136.2
136.9
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC146
136.9
137.2
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146
137.2
137.5
0.3
1.9
0.8
3.4
SDDSC146
137.5
137.8
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146
138.9
139.2
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146
147.7
147.9
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146
147.9
148.2
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146
191.3
191.5
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146
233.9
234.6
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC146
234.6
234.7
0.1
1.8
1.1
3.8
SDDSC146
234.7
235.3
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC146
235.3
236.4
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146
236.4
237.1
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146
243.9
244.8
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146W1
234.3
234.8
0.5
0.5
0.6
1.6
SDDSC146W1
234.8
234.9
0.1
27.5
0.1
27.6
SDDSC146W1
234.9
235.4
0.4
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC146W1
235.4
235.9
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC146W1
256.0
257.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146W1
267.4
267.5
0.1
4.1
0.0
4.1
SDDSC146W1
267.5
268.3
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146W1
271.6
271.9
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146W1
271.9
272.4
0.5
1.3
0.1
1.6
SDDSC146W1
272.4
272.7
0.3
2.3
0.1
2.5
SDDSC146W1
272.7
273.0
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC146W1
273.0
274.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146W1
274.0
274.1
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146W1
274.1
274.8
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146W1
274.8
275.3
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146W1
275.3
275.9
0.6
2.4
0.0
2.4
SDDSC146W1
276.8
277.3
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC146W1
278.3
278.8
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146W1
278.8
279.2
0.4
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC146W1
279.2
279.5
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC146W1
280.9
281.8
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146W1
283.2
284.0
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146W1
284.6
285.6
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC146W1
285.6
285.8
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC146W1
288.1
288.5
0.4
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC146W1
288.5
289.1
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146W1
289.1
289.5
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC146W1
290.0
290.4
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.2
SDDSC146W1
290.4
291.7
1.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC146W1
291.7
293.0
1.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC146W1
298.6
298.8
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC146W1
299.9
300.4
0.4
0.2
0.2
0.6
SDDSC146W1
300.4
301.2
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC146W1
304.0
304.7
0.7
0.1
0.0