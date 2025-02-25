Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross Gold Extends High-Grade Gold-Antimony Mineralization 200 Metres to West at Christina, Sunday Creek

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)(OTC PINK:MWSNF)(Frankfurt:MV3.F) announces results from five drill holes: SDDSC140, SDDSC142, SDDSC146, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 at the Christina prospect, part of the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony project in Victoria.

Mineralization has been extended by a strike length of 15% or 200 m westward of Christina and now spans 1.5 km from Apollo East to Christina and remains open to the east of Apollo, west of Christina and down-dip.

HIGH LEVEL TAKEAWAY

Sunday Creek's latest drilling results underscore its emergence as a strategically vital Western gold-antimony discovery at a critical geopolitical moment.

New drilling materially expands the project's footprint by 15% while confirming its high-grade potential. The mineralized trend was expanded from 1.3 km to 1.5 km length at the Christina prospect. Drillhole SDDSC148 intercepted the mineralized zone over 330 m and identified six new vein sets and 12 instances of visible gold - highlighted by exceptional intercepts like 1.0 m @ 20.8 g/t AuEq, 0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq and 0.5 m @ 41.3 g/t AuEq. This demonstrated the robust nature of the system and its potential for further expansion.

But beyond the compelling gold economics, Sunday Creek's significance has been amplified by China's September 2024 antimony export restrictions, which created urgent demand for Western antimony supply, particularly for defence and semiconductor applications.

The project's dual-metal profile, with antimony representing 20% of in-situ value, positions it as one of the few large, high-quality antimony projects in Western hands. What makes Sunday Creek particularly compelling is its optionality - it can be developed primarily on gold economics while maintaining strategic antimony supply potential.

With A$18M in cash supporting a large 60 km drill program through Q3 2025, and metallurgical results showing conventional processing viability with 93-98% gold recovery, Southern Cross Gold appears well-positioned to advance this globally significant deposit in a tier-one jurisdiction. The combination of expanding high-grade mineralization, strategic metal optionality, and clear development pathway creates multiple avenues for value creation as the project advances toward resource definition.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO of SXGC states: "At this early stage of drilling at Christina, our systematic approach continues to deliver high grades while we increase the volume of the system. The discovery of six new vein sets extends our mineralized footprint by 15% or 200 m westward from the historic Christina mine. The project's mineralized strike length now spans 1.5 km from Apollo East to Christina, and importantly, remains open to the east of Apollo, to the west of Christina and down-dip across the project.

"Multiple high-grade intersections within a 330 m intersection of the mineralized host in drillhole SDDSC148, included 1.0 m @ 20.8 g/t AuEq, 0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq and 0.5 m @ 41.3 g/t AuEq and demonstrated the robust nature of the system and its potential for further expansion. The first intersections observed to the west of Christina are thinner than those to the east, yet the high-grade nature of the intercepts could comfortably enable their g/t x m metrics to fall into mineable categories at adjacent mines.

"Shareholders can expect a series of key catalysts over the next quarter include an exploration target upgrade planned for early March 2025, ongoing expansion of the core resource area with monthly SRK Consulting modelling updates, IP geophysical testing of regional targets along the 12 km strike length, completion of Stage 2 metallurgical studies, expansion of drilling operations from five to eight rigs with dedicated regional target testing, and advancement of permitting processes with the State of Victoria including environmental and hydrogeological studies"

FOR THOSE WHO LIKE THE DETAILS

HIGHLIGHTS

Significant expansion of the mineralized footprint, achieved through the successful western extension drilling programme, and highlighted by multiple high-grade gold intersections Strike length extended 200 m westward of Christina to 1.5 km between Apollo East and Christina and remains open to the east of Apollo, west of Christina and down-dip New vein sets identified beyond current model and continued confirmation of system continuation at depth

SDDSC148 drilled six previously unmodelled high-grade vein sets and tested a prospective corridor of 330 m. The hole included six intervals >20 g/t Au (up to 76.0 g/t Au) and 12 instances of visible gold . SDDSC148 represents the westernmost tested mineralization on the Sunday Creek project. Selected highlights include: 1.0 m @ 20.8 g/t AuEq (20.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 181.0 m 0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq (76.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 252.6 m 0.5 m @ 41.3 g/t AuEq (41.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 285.8 m

SDDSC140 drilled three high-grade vein sets positioned 240 m to 360 m up-dip of SDDSC153 and 150, respectively (29 January, 2025). Selected highlights include: 4.2 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 168.8 m, including: 2.1 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq (11.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 169.9 m

SDDSC146W1 intercepted two mineralized domains and traversed a prospective mineralized corridor of 80 m, confirming the continuation of the dyke host to the western extents of Christina. Highlights from SDDSC146W1 include: 1.8 m @ 8.6 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 309.3 m, including: 1.3 m @ 11.6 g/t AuEq (11.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 309.8 m

Ongoing Exploration: A$18 million in cash and no debt. Fourteen holes (SDDSC147, 149, 149W1, 151, 152, 154 - 160, 155A, 157A) are currently being processed and analysed, with five holes (SDDSC160W1, 161, 162, 163, 164) in progress (Figure 1 and 2).



Drill Hole Discussion

SDDSC148 was drilled as part of a program to locate and cross through the dyke host (the ladder rails), while aiming to intercept mineralized vein sets (the ladder rungs) at a moderate to high angle. This drillhole successfully intercepted a prospective window (cumulative downhole length of altered sediment/dyke/breccia) of 330 m and discovered six previously unmodelled vein sets while also recording 12 instances of visible gold. This represents the westernmost known mineralization on the Sunday Creek project, extending the tested strike length by 200 m to 1.5 km between Apollo East to Christina. Extended highlights include: 1.0 m @ 20.8 g/t AuEq (20.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 181.0 m 2.2 m @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 208.6 m 0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq (76.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 252.6 m 0.6 m @ 5.2 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 272.6 m 0.3 m @ 21.7 g/t AuEq (21.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 277.8 m 0.5 m @ 41.3 g/t AuEq (41.2 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 285.8 m 0.2 m @ 36.1 g/t AuEq (36.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 300.8 m 0.3 m @ 13.5 g/t AuEq (13.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 304.8 m

1.0 m @ 8.1 g/t AuEq (8.1 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 336.7 m, including: 0.3 m @ 24.6 g/t AuEq (24.6 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 336.7 m 0.7 m @ 5.7 g/t AuEq (5.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 547.4 m SDDSC140 delivered further success. It was drilled at a relatively high angle to the dyke/breccia host as a 'control' hole (high angle to the ladder rails) and intercepted three mineralized domains at 240 m to 360 m up-dip from SDDSC153 and SDDSC150, respectively. The hole intersected three mineralized domains across a 125 m prospective mineralized corridor, returning significant results including: 4.2 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 168.8 m, including: 2.1 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq (11.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 169.9 m 5.1 m @ 3.0 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 184.4 m, including: 1.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 186.5 m 2.3 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (1.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 214.4 m SDDSC146 encountered technical challenges with drilling equipment becoming lodged at 230 m to 245 m depth. A daughter hole, SDDSC146W1, was successfully wedged at 225 m and intercepted two mineralized domains across an 80 m prospective corridor. The hole confirmed the continuation of the dyke host and mineralization 200m further west than had previously been mapped. Extended highlights from SDDSC146W1 include: 0.6 m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq (6.5 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 234.3 m 1.8 m @ 8.6 g/t AuEq (8.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 309.3 m, including: 1.3 m @ 11.6 g/t AuEq (11.5 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 309.8 m SDDSC142 was drilled parallel to the dyke zone and provided valuable stratigraphic information of the Christina locality sedimentary sequence that will enable follow up holes to be targeted. Pending Results and Update The drilling programme continues to advance with fourteen holes (SDDSC147, 149, 149W1, 151, 152, 154-160, 155A, 157A) currently being processed and analysed. Five additional holes (SDDSC160W1, 161, 162, 163, 164) are actively being drilled. The drilling strategy employs a systematic approach to intersect both the dyke host structure ("ladder rails") and associated mineralized vein sets ("ladder rungs") at optimal angles, continuing to expand the project's mineralized footprint while improving geological understanding of the system. About Sunday Creek The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,054.51 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project, Gold and antimony?form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered?rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 162 drill holes for 73,299.16 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 12 holes for 582.55 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of fifty-six (56) >100 g/t AuEq x m and sixty (60) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,350 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 620 m has been more intensively drill tested (Rising Sun to Apollo). At least 70 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 3).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com .

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 4 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported is approximately 30-50% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0?g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 4) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).?

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan?and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 20% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 1.88. About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2) Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd is now dual listed on the TSXV:SXGC and ASX:SX2 Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 56 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 70.7 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth. Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 20% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defence Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential. Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93-98% through gravity and flotation. With A$18M in cash, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction. NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony. SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows: ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%). Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek. JORC Competent Person Statement Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www2.asx.com.au under code "SXGC". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. For further information, please contact: Mariana Bermudez - Corporate Secretary - Canada mbermudez@chasemgt.com or +1 604 685 9316 Executive Office: 1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada Nicholas Mead - Corporate Development info@southerncrossgold.com or +61 415 153 122 Justin Mouchacca, Company Secretary - Australia jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321 Subsidiary Office: Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC140, SDDSC142, SDDSC146, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing holes SDDSC140, SDDSC142, SDDSC146, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 reported here (blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points. For location refer to Figure 1. Figure 3: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Figure 4: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole-ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC140 352.9 Christina 330075 5867612 274 9 -70 SDDSC142 500.67 Christina 330075 5867612 274 292 -70 SDDSC146 245.7 Christina 330073 5867612 274 273 -42 SDDSC146W1 461.2 Christina 330073 5867612 274 273 -42 SDDSC147 977.15 Golden Dyke 330809 5867842 301 278 -57 SDDSC148 563.6 Christina 330073 5867611 274 278 -57.2 SDDSC149 970.79 Apollo 331594 5867955 344 266 -47 SDDSC149W1 1041.1 Apollo 331594 5867955 344 266 -47 SDDSC150 638.8 Christina 330340 5867865 277 244 -65 SDDSC151 737.2 Golden Dyke 330818 5867847 301 273.8 -56.5 SDDSC152 1102.7 Rising Sun 330816 5867599 296 328 -65 SDDSC153 639.1 Christina 330333 5867860 277 244.8 -52.5 SDDSC154 392.9 Christina 330075 5867612 274 60 -26.5 SDDSC155 31 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 277 72.7 -63.5 SDDSC155A 896.4 Rising Sun 330339 5867860 277 72.7 -63.5 SDDSC156 755.55 Christina 330075 5867612 274 59.5 -45.3 SDDSC157 1115.7 Golden Dyke 330318 5867847 301 276.6 -58.4 SDDSC157A 219.9 Golden Dyke 330318 5867847 301 276.2 -60 SDDSC158 992.5 Apollo 331616 5867952 347 265.5 -45 SDDSC159 145.2 Gladys 330871 5867758 308 60.5 -28.9 SDDSC160 725.1 Christina 330753 5867733 307 272.5 -37.8 SDDSC161 In progress plan 1020 m Golden Dyke 330951 5868007 314 257 -49.4 SDDSC162 In progress plan 920 m Rising Sun 330339 5867864 277 75.4 -59.6 SDDSC163 In progress plan 1000 m Apollo 331615.5 5867952 347 267.2 -48.5 SDDSC164 In progress plan 315 m Gladys 330871 5867758 308 78.2 -40 SDDSC160W1 In progress plan 1070 m Christina 330753 5867731 307 272.5 -37.8

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC140, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 using two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0?g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Sb (%) AuEq (g/t) SDDSC140 168.8 173.0 4.2 6.6 0.4 7.4 Including 169.9 172.0 2.1 11.4 0.7 12.8 SDDSC140 184.4 189.5 5.1 1.5 0.8 3.0 Including 186.5 188.2 1.7 1.9 1.3 4.4 SDDSC140 214.4 216.7 2.3 1.9 0.3 2.4 SDDSC146W1 234.3 234.9 0.6 6.5 0.5 7.4 SDDSC146W1 309.3 311.1 1.8 8.4 0.1 8.6 Including 309.8 311.1 1.3 11.5 0.1 11.6 SDDSC148 181.0 182.0 1.0 20.5 0.2 20.8 SDDSC148 208.6 210.8 2.2 6.8 0.2 7.2 SDDSC148 252.6 253.1 0.5 76.0 0.1 76.1 SDDSC148 272.6 273.2 0.6 5.0 0.1 5.2 SDDSC148 277.8 278.1 0.3 21.6 0.0 21.7 SDDSC148 285.8 286.3 0.5 41.2 0.1 41.3 SDDSC148 300.8 301.0 0.2 36.1 0.0 36.1 SDDSC148 304.8 305.1 0.3 13.5 0.0 13.5 SDDSC148 336.7 337.7 1.0 8.1 0.0 8.1 Including 336.7 337.0 0.3 24.6 0.0 24.6 SDDSC148 547.4 548.1 0.7 5.7 0.0 5.7

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC140, SDDSC142, SDDSC146, SDDSC146W1 and SDDSC148 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.