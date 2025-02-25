Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING) subsidiary Boston Solar is proud to announce a remarkable start to the year, achieving unprecedented sales figures year to date. With an outstanding YTD total of $8.4 million in new contracts, the company is far exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks for growth in both the commercial and residential solar sectors.

Commercial Sales:

Boston Solar has secured $1.88 million in signed commercial contracts, with an additional $4.5 million in contracts nearing final signature. This brings the total commercial sales YTD to $6.3 million, positioning the company for a strong and sustainable growth trajectory throughout 2025.

Residential Sales:

On the residential side, the company has achieved $2.1 million in sales, reflecting consistent month-over-month growth. Notably, this has been accomplished without additional funding to expand marketing efforts, highlighting the effectiveness of the company's existing approach and its commitment to maintaining cost-efficient and scalable growth.

Overall Performance:

In total, Boston Solar has $8.4 million in new sales by mid-February, far surpassing the company's previous best Q1 results. This performance is a direct result of the continued dedication of the marketing, sales, and installation teams, as well as the underlying operational improvements across the business.

Operational Efficiency and Margin Improvements:

"We are seeing tangible results from the hard work across all departments, particularly in the marketing and sales teams. Their relentless efforts have brought our message to the forefront, while our install teams have worked tirelessly to ensure seamless and high-quality installations," said Mike Morlino, President of Boston Solar. "Additionally, we are seeing the fruits of our continuous efforts to improve our operational efficiency, which has directly contributed to margin improvements across the board."

Looking Ahead:

Boston Solar has over $16 million in previously signed commercial contracts at various stages of contract to be installed throughout 2025, hitting key milestones and reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the solar energy industry in Massachusetts. In addition, the company's completed commercial pipeline includes over $40 million in commercial contracts working towards contract signature, with an average contract size of $640K, showcasing strong demand and a promising future.

As Boston Solar continues to innovate and expand its reach, the company is excited about the opportunities ahead and committed to driving sustainable growth in the solar energy market.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/242216_8bd4ea60843cb851_001full.jpg

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242216

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.