International Game Technology Plc Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Performance achieves outlook:

  • Revenue of $651 million propelled by strong growth in instant ticket and draw game sales across geographies
  • Income from continuing operations of $116 million with associated margin of 17.9%
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $290 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.5%, reflecting strong performance of core, recurring business and increased investment in growth initiatives

Full Year 2024 Financial Performance achieves outlook:

  • Revenue of $2.5 billion driven by instant ticket and draw game sales in the U.S. & Canada and Italy
  • Income from continuing operations of $271 million with associated margin of 10.8%
  • Delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $1.17 billion; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.6% reflects compelling margin structure associated with pure play lottery business
  • Consolidated cash from operations of $1.03 billion including $689 million from continuing operations; strong consolidated free cash flow of $659 million, with over 80% generated by continuing operations
  • Strong core, recurring business provides solid foundation for 2025

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"2024 was a year of momentous transformation with the conclusion of our strategic review and the announced sale of our Gaming & Digital business for $4.05 billion in cash," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "Our unmatched capabilities in developing world-class Lottery solutions and innovative game content support several important investments to drive long-term growth and shareholder returns. We are well-positioned to continue strengthening our global lottery leadership."

"We delivered solid financial results in 2024, including robust cash flow generation to invest in the business, reduce debt, and return capital to shareholders," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Our core, recurring business has a compelling low-to-mid single digit growth profile and provides a solid foundation as we head into our next CapEx cycle aimed at securing our portfolio and extending its duration to more than eight years."

Overview of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results


Quarter Ended

Y/Y
Change

Constant
Currency
Change

Year Ended

Y/Y
Change

Constant
Currency
Change

All amounts from continuing operations

December 31,

December 31,


2024


2023

2024


2023

($ in millions, except per share data)











GAAP Financials:











Revenue

651


681

(4) %

(2) %

2,512


2,529

(1) %

- %












Operating income

179


197

(9) %

(8) %

686


752

(9) %

(8) %

Operating Income margin

27.4 %


29.0 %



27.3 %


29.7 %














Income from continuing operations

116


73

60 %


271


265

2 %


Income from continuing operations margin

17.9 %


10.7 %



10.8 %


10.5 %














Earnings per share - diluted

$0.40


$0.19

112 %


$0.57


$0.57

- %













Net cash provided by operating activities

199


295

(33) %


689


916

(25) %













Cash and cash equivalents

584


508

15 %


584


508

15 %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:











Adjusted EBITDA

290


316

(8) %

(7) %

1,170


1,214

(4) %

(3) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin

44.5 %


46.4 %



46.6 %


48.0 %














Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$0.22


$0.54

(59) %


$0.67


$0.95

(29) %













Free cash flow

154


253

(39) %


540


769

(30) %













Net debt

4,777


5,163

(7) %


4,777


5,163

(7) %













Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Select 2024 & Recent Key Highlights

  • Announced $4.05 billion sale of Gaming & Digital business to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc.; expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2025
  • Awarded seven-year facilities management contract with Colorado Lottery; recently executed 10-year Lottery and iLottery contract in Luxembourg
  • Executed meaningful Lottery facilities management contract extensions, including nine years with Tennessee Education Lottery, 10 years with North Carolina Education Lottery, 12 years in Lithuania, and three years in Mississippi and Virginia; recently awarded seven-year extension in Germany
  • Momentum in securing instant ticket service contracts with three-year primary printing contract in Portugal, five-year award in Spain, and three-year extension with FDJ in France

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue of $651 million, down 4% compared to $681 million in the prior-year period, mainly due to comparisons with record product sales revenue in the prior year; current year period represents the second highest quarter for product sales revenue in Company history

  • Strong instant ticket and draw game same-store sales growth across jurisdictions; Italy up 7.0%, 3.9% normalized for same number of selling days
  • Elevated U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity in the prior year inclusive of LMA incentive impact (which is recognized in Other service revenue)
  • Higher central system software license, terminal, and instant ticket services in the prior year
  • Negative impact of foreign currency rates

Operating income of $179 million compared to $197 million in the prior year, primarily driven by the items affecting Adjusted EBITDA as noted below, partially offset by lower restructuring costs

Income from continuing operations of $116 million versus $73 million in the prior-year period; income from continuing operations margin of 17.9% compared to 10.7% in the prior year

  • Improvement in net interest expense primarily due to lower average borrowings on committed bank facilities and the refinancing of a senior-secured note at a lower coupon
  • Foreign exchange gain versus foreign exchange loss in the prior year, primarily reflecting the non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt
  • Increased provision for income taxes primarily driven by higher pre-tax income and a discrete tax item, partially offset by foreign exchange gains that are taxable in a low-tax jurisdiction in the current year versus the impact of non-deductible foreign exchange losses in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $290 million versus $316 million in the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 44.5% compared to 46.4% in the prior-year period

  • High profit flow through from same-store sales growth offsets elevated U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity in the prior year and increased investments in the business including personnel costs and project costs supporting contract renewal and extension activity in the current year
  • Elevated product sales and more favorable product mix in the prior year
  • Negative impact of foreign currency rates

Diluted earnings per share of $0.40, versus $0.19 in the prior year primarily driven by the after-tax impact of foreign currency gains versus foreign currency losses in the prior year, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.22 versus $0.54 in the prior year driven by lower operating income and higher provision for income taxes

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights
Revenue of $2.5 billion, in line with the prior-year period

  • Strong same-store sales growth led by a 4.1% increase in Italy
  • Elevated U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity in the prior year inclusive of LMA incentive impact (which is recognized in Other service revenue)
  • Increased other service revenue related to non-wager-based service contracts in Europe
  • Multi-year central system software license and higher terminal sales in the prior year, partially offset by higher instant ticket services in the current year
  • Negative impact of foreign currency rates

Operating income of $686 million versus $752 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by the items affecting Adjusted EBITDA as noted below, and higher restructuring costs

Income from continuing operations of $271 million compared to $265 million in the prior-year period; income from continuing operations margin of 10.8% compared to 10.5% in the prior year

  • Foreign exchange gain versus foreign exchange loss in the prior-year period, principally related to the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt
  • Increased provision for income taxes primarily driven by higher pre-tax income and a discrete tax item, partially offset by foreign exchange gains that are taxable in a low-tax jurisdiction in the current year versus the impact of non-deductible foreign exchange losses in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.17 billion compared to $1.21 billion in the prior-year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.6% versus 48.0% in the prior year

  • Italy same-store sales growth offset by U.S. multi-state jackpot activity in the prior year and increased investments in the business including personnel costs and project costs supporting contract renewal and extension activity in the current year
  • Elevated product sales and more favorable product mix in the prior year
  • Lower legal costs partially offset by increased investment in cloud initiatives

Diluted earnings per share of $0.57, versus $0.57 in the prior year primarily driven by the after-tax impact of foreign currency gains versus foreign currency losses in the prior year, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate and restructuring costs; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.67 compared to $0.95 driven by lower operating income and higher provision for income taxes

Consolidated cash from operations of $1.03 billion versus $1.04 billion in the prior-year period; cash from operations from continuing operations of $689 million compared to $916 million in the prior-year period primarily related to the timing of tax payments

Net debt of $4.8 billion versus $5.2 billion at December 31, 2023, including an approximate $140 million benefit from fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate; net debt leverage of 2.4x pro forma for $2 billion committed debt reduction following the closing of the Gaming & Digital sale transaction

Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2024; $584 million in unrestricted cash and $1.4 billion in additional borrowing capacity

Other Developments
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

  • Record date of March 11, 2025
  • Payment date of March 25, 2025

Introducing Full Year 2025 Expectations
Strong, core recurring business provides solid foundation for 2025:

  • Revenue of $2.55 - $2.65 billion, up low-mid single digits
    • Global same-store sales up low-single-digits
    • Higher product sales, driven by sustainable instant ticket services growth
    • H1'25 impacted by an estimated $40 - $50 million from lower U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity and associated LMA incentives, accounting for lower expected revenue in Q1'25 versus Q1'24
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.10 - $1.15 billion
    • Flow-through of lower U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity and associated LMA incentives referenced above
    • $25 million of increased investment in the business (contract rebids and extensions, cloud-based solutions, network optimization), which are mostly concentrated in H1'25 and are expected to deliver future capital expenditure efficiencies
    • Q1'25 Adjusted EBITDA down approximately $70 million, primarily on lower U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity and associated LMA incentives, in addition to unfavorable product mix and investment in the business; in the balance of the year, Adjusted EBITDA is aligned with the prior year, including growth in H2'25
  • Net cash used in operating activities of approximately $300 million
    • Includes €800 million (approximately $850 million) related to first two installments of Italy Lotto upfront license fee (reflects 100% consolidation of Italy joint venture; minority partner contributions representing their pro rata share are recorded in cash flows from financing activities)
    • Ex-Lotto license fee and compared to FY'24, cash flow performance impacted approximately one-third by the lower forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and two-thirds by the timing of certain working capital items
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $450 million; reflects increased investments related to contract wins, extensions, and upcoming bids

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
February 25, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, continuous investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters, including with respect to the proposed sale of the Gaming & Digital business to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Buyer"). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans and strategies, transactions, including the sale of Gaming & Digital to the Buyer, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, and/or financial condition or measures, including our expectations on the future release of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and any other future financial performance guidance for continuing operations, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including management's discussion and analysis of potential or actual impacts to operations and financial performance. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other non-operating expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Management believes that net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess IGT's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Outlook for Fiscal 2025 and Guidance Policy
Strong, core recurring business provides solid foundation for 2025:

  • Revenue of $2.55 - $2.65 billion, up low-mid single digits
    • Global same-store sales up low-single-digits
    • Higher product sales, driven by sustainable instant ticket services growth
    • H1'25 impacted by an estimated $40 - $50 million from lower U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity and associated LMA incentives, accounting for lower expected revenue in Q1'25 versus Q1'24
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.10 - $1.15 billion
    • Flow-through of lower U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity and associated LMA incentives referenced above
    • $25 million of increased investment in the business (contract rebids and extensions, cloud-based solutions, network optimization), which are mostly concentrated in H1'25 and are expected to deliver future capital expenditure efficiencies
    • Q1'25 Adjusted EBITDA down approximately $70 million, primarily on lower U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity and associated LMA incentives, in addition to unfavorable product mix and investment in the business; in the balance of the year, Adjusted EBITDA is aligned with the prior year, including growth in H2'25
  • Net cash used in operating activities of approximately $300 million
    • Includes €800 million (approximately $850 million) related to first two installments of Italy Lotto upfront license fee (reflects 100% consolidation of Italy joint venture; minority partner contributions representing their pro rata share are recorded in cash flows from financing activities)
    • Ex-Lotto license fee and compared to FY'24, cash flow performance impacted approximately one-third by the lower forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and two-thirds by the timing of certain working capital items
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $450 million; reflects increased investments related to contract wins, extensions, and upcoming bids

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The guidance is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. Actual results will vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared, for example, the provision for income taxes or net foreign exchange gain/loss, as such items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Contact
 Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

Select Performance and KPI data (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)




Q4'24


Q4'23


Y/Y
Change


Constant
Currency
Change (1)


FY'24


FY'23


Y/Y
Change


Constant
Currency
Change (1)

Revenue

















Service

















Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue


511


500


2 %


4 %


1,989


1,957


2 %


2 %

U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue


26


33


(21) %


(21) %


101


130


(22) %


(22) %

Upfront license fee amortization


(46)


(47)


2 %


- %


(189)


(189)


- %


- %

Other


101


107


(6) %


(3) %


462


460


- %


1 %

Total service revenue


591


592


- %


2 %


2,363


2,358


- %


- %


















Product sales


60


89


(32) %


(28) %


149


171


(13) %


(10) %

Total revenue


651


681


(4) %


(2) %


2,512


2,529


(1) %


- %


















Income from continuing operations


116


73


60 %




271


265


2 %



Operating income


179


197


(9) %


(8) %


686


752


(9) %


(8) %

Adjusted EBITDA (1)


290


316


(8) %


(7) %


1,170


1,214


(4) %


(3) %


















Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (2)









Global

















Instant ticket & draw games


3.9 %


(0.1 %)






1.1 %


1.5 %





U.S. multi-state jackpots


(20.2 %)


(28.7 %)






(22.1 %)


10.9 %





Total


1.8 %


(3.5 %)






(0.8 %)


2.3 %






















U.S. & Canada

















Instant ticket & draw games


2.2 %


(0.9 %)






(0.5 %)


0.5 %





U.S. multi-state jackpots


(20.2 %)


(28.7 %)






(22.1 %)


10.9 %





Total


(0.7 %)


(5.8 %)






(3.3 %)


1.7 %






















Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games


7.0 %

(3)

2.9 %






4.1 %

(3)

6.6 %






















Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games


5.6 %


(1.1 %)






3.3 %


(1.0 %)






(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

(2) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where IGT is the operator or facilities management supplier, using the same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods

(3) 3.9% and 2.9% in Q4'24 and FY'24, respectively, when normalized for the same number of selling days



Q4'24


Q4'23


Y/Y
Change


Constant
Currency
Change (1)


FY'24


FY'23


Y/Y
Change


Constant
Currency
Change (1)


















Same-store revenue growth (%) at constant currency (Same-store sales inclusive of contract mix) (2)








Global

















Instant ticket & draw games


4.3 %


1.7 %






1.8 %


3.8 %





U.S. multi-state jackpots


(20.6 %)


(27.7 %)






(22.9 %)


12.1 %





Total


(2.7 %)


(0.9 %)






0.2 %


4.2 %






















U.S. & Canada

















Instant ticket & draw games


2.9 %


(0.4 %)






(0.5 %)


1.0 %





U.S. multi-state jackpots


(20.6 %)


(27.7 %)






(22.9 %)


12.1 %





Total


(0.6 %)


(5.9 %)






(3.8 %)


2.5 %






















Italy

















Instant ticket & draw games


5.4 %


3.7 %






3.6 %


6.5 %






















Rest of world

















Instant ticket & draw games


3.1 %


(0.3 %)






0.8 %


0.3 %






















Revenue (by geography)

















U.S. & Canada


307


348


(12) %


(10) %


1,223


1,260


(3) %


(2) %

Italy


251


241


4 %


7 %


968


934


4 %


4 %

Rest of world


93


92


2 %


4 %


321


335


(4) %


(4) %

Total revenue


651


681


(4) %


(2) %


2,512


2,529


(1) %


- %


















(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

(2) Same-store revenue represents the change in same-store sales net of contract mix

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts)

Unaudited










For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Service revenue

591


592


2,363


2,358

Product sales

60


89


149


171

Total revenue

651


681


2,512


2,529









Cost of services

320


313


1,227


1,207

Cost of product sales

46


53


117


112

Selling, general and administrative

94


95


393


407

Research and development

11


10


45


37

Restructuring

-


12


39


13

Other operating expense, net

2


-


5


-

Total operating expenses

473


483


1,826


1,777









Operating income

179


197


686


752









Interest expense, net

46


54


206


207

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(75)


52


(52)


44

Other non-operating expense, net

2


4


11


13

Total non-operating (income) expenses

(27)


110


165


264









Income from continuing operations before provision for
income taxes

206


88


521


488

Provision for income taxes

89


15


250


223

Income from continuing operations

116


73


271


265

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

136


(46)


238


43

Net income

253


27


508


307

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
from continuing operations

34


35


154


149

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
from discontinued operations

1


-


6


2

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

217


(7)


348


156









Net income from continuing operations attributable to
IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.41


0.19


0.58


0.58

Net income from continuing operations attributable to
IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.40


0.19


0.57


0.57

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common
share - basic

1.08


(0.04)


1.73


0.78

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per common
share - diluted

1.07


(0.04)


1.71


0.77

Weighted-average shares - basic

202


200


202


200

Weighted-average shares - diluted

204


200


204


203

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in millions)

Unaudited






December 31,


2024


2023

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

584


508

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

120


146

Trade and other receivables, net

468


403

Inventories, net

113


110

Other current assets

114


141

Assets held for sale

4,765


816

Total current assets

6,165


2,123

Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

581


622

Property, plant and equipment, net

85


74

Operating lease right-of-use assets

102


103

Goodwill

2,650


2,678

Intangible assets, net

89


87

Other non-current assets

606


835

Assets held for sale

-


3,943

Total non-current assets

4,113


8,342

Total assets

10,278


10,465





Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

718


643

Current portion of long-term debt

208


-

Short-term borrowings

-


16

Other current liabilities

619


561

Liabilities held for sale

1,142


472

Total current liabilities

2,687


1,691

Long-term debt, less current portion

5,153


5,655

Deferred income taxes

170


178

Operating lease liabilities

83


88

Other non-current liabilities

125


129

Liabilities held for sale

-


771

Total non-current liabilities

5,530


6,821

Total liabilities

8,217


8,513

Commitments and contingencies




IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,652


1,443

Non-controlling interests

409


510

Total shareholders' equity

2,061


1,952

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

10,278


10,465

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited










For the three
months ended


For the year
ended


December 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income

253


27


508


307

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

136


(46)


238


43

Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities
from continuing operations:








Amortization of upfront license fees

49


50


198


199

Depreciation

44


42


171


176

Amortization

8


10


33


40

Stock-based compensation

7


5


38


34

Deferred income taxes

(25)


(65)


(36)


(36)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(75)


52


(52)


44

Other non-cash items, net

5


3


14


14

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:








Trade and other receivables

(96)


(32)


(85)


(55)

Inventories

6


16


(5)


(21)

Accounts payable

70


71


88


82

Accrued interest payable

29


34


(16)


-

Accrued income taxes

42


12


45


111

Other assets and liabilities

17


24


23


63

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

199


295


689


916

Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations

107


104


341


125

Net cash provided by operating activities

307


400


1,030


1,040









Cash flows from investing activities








Capital expenditures

(45)


(43)


(149)


(147)

Other investing activities, net

(1)


(4)


-


(3)

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(47)


(47)


(150)


(151)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations

(41)


(57)


(207)


(242)

Net cash used in investing activities

(87)


(104)


(357)


(393)









Cash flows from financing activities








Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities

(56)


131


(175)


609

Net (payments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings

(27)


(43)


(16)


13

Principal payments on long-term debt

-


(339)


(500)


(801)

Proceeds from long-term debt

-


-


556


-

Net receipts from financial liabilities

76


67


24


1

Dividends paid

(40)


(40)


(161)


(160)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

-


-


(159)


(151)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(18)


(18)


(73)


(74)

Other financing activities, net

(3)


(4)


(32)


(28)

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations

(69)


(246)


(536)


(592)

Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations

(12)


(21)


(50)


(46)

Net cash used in financing activities

(81)


(267)


(586)


(638)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

138


29


87


10

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(37)


13


(51)


(11)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

674


697


739


740

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

775


739


775


739

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations

71


86


71


86

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing
operations

704


653


704


653









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:








Interest paid

18


20


221


208

Income taxes paid

72


68


241


149

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ in millions)

Unaudited








December 31,



2024


2023

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025


-


499

4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026


748


747

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026


777


826

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027


748


747

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028


517


550

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029


746


745

4.250% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2030


513


-

Senior Secured Notes


4,050


4,113






Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027


619


876

Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027


157


207

Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027


328


458

Long-term debt, less current portion


5,153


5,655






Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027


208


-

Current portion of long-term debt


208


-






Short-term borrowings


-


16

Total debt


5,361


5,671






Less: Cash and cash equivalents


584


508

Net debt


4,777


5,163






Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure





International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, $ in millions)




For the three months ended
December 31,


For the year ended
December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023

Income from continuing operations


116


73


271


265

Provision for income taxes


89


15


250


223

Interest expense, net


46


54


206


207

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net


(75)


52


(52)


44

Other non-operating expense, net


2


4


11


13

Operating income


179


197


686


752

Depreciation


44


42


171


176

Amortization - service revenue (1)


49


50


198


199

Amortization - non-purchase accounting


6


6


23


23

Amortization - purchase accounting


2


3


9


16

Restructuring


-


12


39


13

Stock-based compensation


7


5


38


34

Other


2


-


5


-

Adjusted EBITDA


290


316


1,170


1,214

(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees



























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations


199


295


689


916

Capital expenditures


(45)


(43)


(149)


(147)

Free Cash Flow


154


253


540


769

International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023




Pre-
Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact(1)


Net
Impact


Pre-
Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact(1)


Net
Impact


Pre-
Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact(1)


Net
Impact


Pre-
Tax
Impact


Tax
Impact(1)


Net
Impact


Reported EPS from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC - diluted






0.40






0.19






0.57






0.57


Adjustments:


























Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net


(0.37)


0.01


(0.38)


0.26


(0.04)


0.30


(0.25)


0.02


(0.27)


0.22


(0.04)


0.25


Amortization - purchase accounting


0.01


-


0.01


0.02


-


0.01


0.05


0.01


0.03


0.08


0.02


0.06


Discrete tax items


-


(0.18)


0.18


-


-


-


-


(0.19)


0.19


-


-


-


Restructuring


-


0.01


(0.01)


0.06


0.02


0.04


0.19


0.06


0.13


0.07


0.02


0.04


Other (non-recurring adjustments)


0.01


-


0.01


-


-


-


0.03


-


0.02


0.02


-


0.02


Net adjustments






(0.19)






0.35






0.10






0.38


Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC - diluted































0.22






0.54






0.67






0.95






















































Reported effective tax rate






43.4 %






17.0 %






48.0 %






45.8 %


Adjusted effective tax rate






42.1 %






7.6 %






44.3 %






39.7 %


Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)




204

(2)





203

(2)





204

(2)





203

(2)





















































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction

(2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

