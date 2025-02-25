Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - As the global mining community prepares for the highly anticipated Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 Convention, acQuire Technology Solutions (acQuire) is set to make a strong impact at the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event.

From 2 - 5 March, 2025, attendees can visit the acQuire booth #823 to explore acQuire's range of products designed to help companies tackle their increasingly complex data management challenges when working with the earth's resources.

Innovation in information management

acQuire continues to expand its suite of information management solutions, with a focus on empowering mining and exploration companies to make confident, data-driven decisions using acQuire's software solutions.

A new software addition to acQuire is BlackFox, an advanced, cloud-based drilling management solution that helps companies standardise and streamline their drilling operations. Visitors to the acQuire booth will have the opportunity to engage with experts and gain insights into how BlackFox can help mining and drilling companies understand, manage and improve their drilling productivity.

Attendees can also explore the latest enhancements in:

GIM Suite - a powerful solution for capturing, managing, and delivering geological observations and drillhole data across various commodities and domains.

EnviroSys - a web-based solution for capturing, validating, monitoring, analysing, and reporting on environmental data with ease.



Also at the booth this year, acQuire will host two presentations:

On Monday, March 3, 2025, acQuire will offer an exclusive look at the product development roadmap for its geoscientific information management solution, GIM Suite, designed to continue evolving to meet the needs of GIM Suite users in "The Future Direction of Your Geoscientific Information Management Software" presentation.

Back by popular demand is an exclusive panel discussion on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, titled "From Data to Decisions: Turning Complex Data Challenges into Critical Business Intelligence." Moderated by Alison Atkins, acQuire's CEO, the panel will feature three industry guest speakers sharing insights on how mining companies can transform their mining operations data into actionable insights that can be used to make more confident business decisions.

Following the panel, acQuire invites attendees to a networking reception at 3:30 PM at the booth. This event provides an excellent opportunity for professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and discuss the future of information management in the mining and exploration industry.

Join acQuire at PDAC 2025

acQuire's booth #823 is a must-visit for those invested in the future of exploration and mining. For more information on acQuire's booth events at PDAC 2025, visit https://page.acquire.com.au/pdac-2025.html.

About acQuire

acQuire provides strategic information management solutions so when the right information is available to the right people, they can make business decisions with confidence. We help the world's leading organisations to tackle increasingly complex data challenges impacting Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), as it relates to the earth's resources, the natural environment, and their communities.

acQuire's solutions are combined with worldwide support, a global network of partners and consultants, and a vast collection of learning resources to meet customer's evolving needs.

Founded in 1996, acQuire originated in Perth, Western Australia and since 2018 has been a part of Constellation Software, Inc via its operating group Vela Australia. acQuire currently has six offices around the globe, with customer support centres operating in each major time zone.

