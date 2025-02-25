American College of Education Welcomes Online Education Pioneer to Its Board

Amelia Manning brings seasoned leadership, business and higher education expertise.

Fully online college American College of Education (ACE) is pleased to announce its recent appointment of Amelia Manning, an experienced online higher education business executive, to its Board of Trustees. Manning spent 20 years at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), most recently as their chief operating officer. Her extensive online higher education success will contribute to ACE's strategic goals and mission.

"We're delighted to welcome Amelia to the ACE Board of Trustees," ACE Board of Trustees Chair Dr. Jeri Nowakowski said. "Her career represents transformative and effective strategic approaches to business operations, leadership and student support. Her student-centric mindset is well-suited for what we're about at ACE."

While at SNHU, Manning oversaw innovative marketing and enrollment efforts that catapulted the institution to national levels as their online learning enrollment grew substantially. She additionally built their online student support model and launched multiple student support functions. Her data-driven approaches generated a positive culture and experience for both students and employees. Notably, SNHU achieved "Great Colleges to Work For" recognition for 12 consecutive years during her tenure.

"Amelia will be an invaluable member of the ACE Board of Trustees," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland added. "We proudly boast a student-first approach to all of our operations, and her proven record of executing this mission will contribute to the continuous growth, quality and scalability of our student support systems." ACE has more than 12,000 students and 44,000 alumni.

Manning also serves as vice chair for the Urban College of Boston, and she recently completed the Advanced Management program with Harvard Business School.

"I'm thrilled to join the ACE Board of Trustees," Manning added. "ACE's commitment to providing high-quality and affordable programs that increase economic mobility is inspiring. ACE is a true disrupter in higher education through their unique affordability model that eliminates the financial burden of federal loans. Their student outcomes prove that what they're doing is effective, and I look forward to contributing as a board member to continue their growth and expand their impact."

Read Manning's full bio to learn more.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

