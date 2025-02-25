Appcues Goes Beyond In-App: Introducing Native Email and Mobile Push for Seamless SaaS User Engagement

For over a decade, Appcues has been the leader in in-app onboarding and user engagement. Now, it's redefining what's possible by introducing native email and mobile push messaging-bringing SaaS businesses the first truly connected user engagement platform.

SaaS User Engagement Simplified

Appcues' user engagement platform for SaaS adds native email and mobile push to its in-app messaging core

The company released native email and mobile push messaging capabilities along with their new multi-channel campaign canvas, Workflows, making it easy for teams to deliver targeted, connected experiences that get users to take action.

For early adopters like FullStory, Appcues' new capabilities are already delivering exceptional results-turning engagement into measurable impact.

"We needed a real-time and event-based engagement mechanism for our digital programs," said Chrissy Quiñones, Digital Customer Success Program Manager at FullStory. "So we tried Workflows, and our world exploded with possibilities and ideas of how we could digitally engage our users at scale."

"We're blowing industry standards out of the water when it comes to open rates and click rates up to 5.2%," Chrissy shared.

FullStory's activation rates are climbing, too. In one of their key user segments, Chrissy and team have already realized "an absolute increase of 3.1% or 14% relative increase."

Solving the SaaS retention problem

SaaS businesses struggle with user retention from day one-many users disengage before they ever realize value. Traditional engagement tools require extensive coordination across teams and systems, making it nearly impossible to act fast enough or truly personalize the experiences.

"SaaS growth depends on engaged users who retain and expand. But the teams responsible for that growth lack the tools they need," said Eric Keating, VP Marketing at Appcues. Most messaging platforms were built for acquisition, not retention. And standalone tools create disconnected experiences. It's time for something better."

"SaaS needs an all-in-one user engagement platform, purpose-built to increase usage, adoption, and ultimately, revenue," Keating continued. "That's exactly what we're building at Appcues."

With Appcues, teams can now effortlessly:

Re-engage users who abandon the app

Link feature launch emails to personalized in-app tours

Automate follow-up based on in-app survey feedback

Send behavior-triggered emails to guide users toward key actions

Workflows make it seamless

With Workflows, Appcues has eliminated the complexity of multi-channel user engagement. No more jumping between tools. No more disjointed messaging. Just one seamless system where data, segmentation, and analytics come together to drive action.

"We wanted to make multi-channel user engagement seamless by bringing the critical building blocks-data, segmentation, analytics-together in one place," said Michaela Sleeth, Appcues' senior product manager responsible for Workflows. "No more jumping between tools or stitching together insights. It's all here."

Appcues Workflows make it possible to:

Trigger emails and push notifications based on real-time product usage

Personalize campaigns dynamically with behavioral branching

Link messages to in-app flows for a frictionless experience

Analyze performance across all channels in a single dashboard

Available now

Workflows, along with native email and push messaging, are now available as standard features on all new Appcues plans, and as an add-on to existing plans. Don't let disengagement cost you growth-learn more and start your free trial today at appcues.com/user-engagement-platform .

About Appcues

Appcues is the all-in-one user engagement platform for SaaS. From in-app experiences to email and push, Appcues empowers teams to drive adoption, retention, and expansion-without needing a developer.

Trusted by industry leaders like Airbase, FullStory, G2, and Redfin, Appcues delivers automated, connected engagement based on real user data.

