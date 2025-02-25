MediaOS Nominated for Best Publishing Software 2025

'We're honored to be nominated for best publishing software. People think our industry is dying, but we're here to disrupt the news publishing industry and make it profitable again.' - MediaOS CEO Joel Pape

The Santa Monica Daily Press (SMDP) has nominated MediaOS for Best Publishing Software in 2025 . The nomination highlights MediaOS's innovative approach to streamlining workflows and maximizing revenue for publishers worldwide.

"We're honored to be nominated for best publishing software," said Joel Pape, CEO of MediaOS. "People think our industry is dying, but we're here to disrupt the news publishing industry and make it profitable again."

MediaOS puts publishers in the driver's seat. It combines tools for managing customers, ads, audience engagement, and finances. It's the ultimate hub for digital publishing. The platform's standout feature, the Publishing Sales Pipeline, ensures sales teams stay on track and productive by tracking ad sales leads from start to finish.

"We build efficiency through technology," Papi added. "Publishers create content, not chaos. The future of publishing is here - and it's all MediaOS."

MediaOS does more than streamline tasks; it forges stronger audience connections. Data insights ensure publishers deliver content to the right crowd. Its automation features speed up invoicing, payments, and finances. The easy drag-and-drop planner improves production and delivery.

With innovation and client satisfaction at its core, MediaOS has proven to be the go-to solution for modern publishers. This nomination marks a significant milestone in the company's journey as a leader in the publishing tech space.

