Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Launchit Solutions Inc. ("Launchit" or the "Company"), a medical wellness company whose portfolio includes world-leading obesity programs and who has imminent plans to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference held at the award winning Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood from Monday March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.

Jamie Harsevoort is scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025. Harsevoort will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion. "I am very excited to take the stage at the Centurion One conference to share how Launchit is redefining the future of obesity treatment," said Harsevoort. "This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with entrepreneurial leaders to showcase the incredible momentum we've built. I look forward to meeting with investors who are ready to be part of something truly transformative." Launchit is building on its successful national program with Shoppers Drug Mart and has initiated an aggressive international growth strategy in multiple global markets.

Centurion One Capital 8 th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

Launchit Solutions Inc.

Per: Jamie Harsevoort

Chief Executive Officer

About Launchit Solutions

Launchit Solutions builds and acquires medical innovations with high cashflow potential. Launchit has multiple national partnerships focused on behavioral support for obesity, including national programs with Novo Nordisk and Shoppers Drug Mart. Their portfolio also includes a therapeutic for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, several health software platforms, and a healthy pipeline of exciting new innovations. Launchit is finalizing plans to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and expects to have a Qualifying Transaction completed in the near future.

Learn more about Launchit at https://launchitsolutions.ca/.

