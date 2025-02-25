Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) (the "Company", or "Nova Pacific") is pleased to provide a corporate update, highlighting recent achievements, strategic acquisitions, and future plans to position the Company for growth in the critical and precious metals markets.

Lara VMS Project: Cornerstone of Growth

Nova Pacific's flagship Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, aims to leverage off its 2024 achievement. This includes:

Drill Permit Application: In July 2024 , the Company announced submission of a drill permit application for up to 10,000 meters in 50 diamond drill holes. This application has progressed favourably, and the Company is optimistic that the permit will be issued in the very near future. Expanded Drill Program: Following a detailed analysis of historical data the planned drill program has been expanded for up to 10,000 meters. This expansion underscores the Company's confidence in the project's potential. Fully Funded Drill Program: On December 17th, 2024, the company completed a flow-through financing of $2,640,540, proceeds of which will fully fund the intended drill program. Existing Database Enhancement: A comprehensive update of the historical database has incorporated data from 226 historical drill holes, and upon completion of the 2025 drill campaign will provide a robust foundation for future resource estimation and economic Confirmation of High-Grade Zone: Recent man-portable drilling has confirmed the very high-grade nature of historical trench results, with intercepts including 2.2 m with 21.7 g/t Gold, 418 g/t Silver, 48.12% Zinc, 2.67% Copper and 4.95% Lead. Strategic Expansion: The acquisition of the Anita Property, encompassing 658 hectares contiguous to the Lara Project, significantly enhances Nova Pacific's claim holdings. Additionally, on February 19th, 2025, the Company announced further expansion westward with the new acquisition comprising three contiguous mineral claims with a combined area of approximately 976 hectares (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Map of the Lara Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10425/242236_1340bc4254656807_001full.jpg

J. Malcolm Bell, CEO of Nova Pacific Metals, commented, "During the past months the team has been busy preparing our plans to unlock the potential of the Lara project. Our upcoming drill program is intended to establish an updated Mineral Resource Estimate with the aim of advancing a plan to move towards application for a mining permit."

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific operates on the Traditional, Ancestral and Unceded Territory of the Stz'uminus and Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group, a politically-unified group that represents six Hul'qumi'num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

The Company's entire team is committed to establishing lasting relationships with local communities by fostering inclusion and contributing to a shared prosperity.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. This brownfields, polymetallic, development project boasts a significant historic resource rich in critical and precious metals situated in a prime location with excellent infrastructure. Nova Pacific's forward-looking strategy includes confirmation and infill drilling this spring, completion of an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) and preparation of a Pre-Feasibility Study in late Q3, if and as required. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while maintaining environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

For additional information please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

J. Malcolm Bell

Chief Executive Officer, Director

