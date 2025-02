Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S30) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is offering a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares ("FT Shares") and non-flow-through shares ("NFT Shares") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Offering"). It is anticipated that insiders will subscribe for at least 20% of the offering.

Each FT Share and NFT share is being offered at C$0.05 per share. All securities issued pursuant to this proposed private placement will be subject to the Exchange Hold Period and legend accordingly.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for completing the maiden NI 43-101, final expenses for the 2024 drilling program and general working capital purposes. It is expected that thirty percent of the proceeds will be used for completing the resource model, twenty five percent for the remaining drilling program expenses and forty-five percent for general working capital purposes including accrued invoices to a non-arm's length party. None of the proceeds will be used for investor relations service providers.

Update on Resource Publication

The Company had previously announced its intention to publish its initial NI 43-101 resource study in April of 2025 and that this work is being undertaken by the independent geologic consulting firm of Watts, Griffis and McQuat Limited (WGM). With all the final assays results being delayed and not being able to provide all the final data to our independent consultants until earlier this month, WGM has informed the Company that this has delayed their ability to meet our original publication goals. It is anticipated that they will be able to complete their work and that we should be in the position to publish our maiden resource early summer 2025. We are disappointed that the delay in final assay results from the labs has impacted our scheduling but we remain very enthusiastic about the results we have announced from our 2024 drilling program and how it benefits our geologic model and the NI 43-101 resource report.

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property (the "Property") consists of 1,300 staked claims, four freehold fully patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 24,761 hectares. The Property includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-metre shaft, and 3-levels at 46-metres, 84-metres and 122-metres depths. There has been over 28,000 metres of historical drilling done on the Property and four 500 pound bulk samples that averaged 19 grams per tonne of gold. In November of 2023, the Ontario government energized a new 115kV high tension transmission line within 40 km of the historic Lingman Lake Mine (https://www.wataypower.ca/).

Cautionary Notes

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242237

SOURCE: Signature Resources Ltd.