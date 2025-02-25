West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Terea Environmental, based in Libreville, Gabon, to complete preliminary environmental baseline studies in the project exploration area. Soil sampling and water sampling have been completed at various locations throughout the exploration license to provide baseline information which can then be incorporated into an Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) which is necessary for an application for a mining license.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented: "Millennial is pleased to engage Terea and implement our preliminary environmental baseline studies at our Banio Potash Project. This initial step will feed into additional testwork when we initiate a full ESIA in 2025. The protection of the environment is a primary focus for Millennial and an area where we are well aligned with the Gabonese government. Consultations with the Ministry of the Environment are ongoing and will help guide our baseline studies along with input from our environmental consultants Environmental and Social Sustainability (ESS) to ensure compliance with international standards."

Water sampling in the lagoon area in the centre of the license will assess numerous locations, downstream and upstream of the Company's camp and main exploration areas as well as the main channel which is used extensively by the local villagers in the greater lagoon area. Soil sampling will focus on areas of previous exploration activities prior to the Company acquiring the project as well as access roads and at several areas throughout the license. Terea will complete the preliminary testwork in Q1 2025 and laboratory results are expected early in Q2, 2025. Data from both sampling programs will provide background information on water and soil characteristics prior to development at the project. Sampling will continue throughout 2025, and additional information will be derived from the installation of a weather station also planned for 2025.

The Company is granting a total of 1,850,000 incentive stock options exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.51 per share.

