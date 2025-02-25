Centrical Named Leader in Workforce Engagement Management by Frost & Sullivan

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025, the leading AI Performance Experience Platform for frontline employees, has been named a "Frost Radar Leader" in Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) by Frost & Sullivan. The recognition highlights Centrical's innovative approach to transforming the employee experience while driving operational efficiency and productivity across frontline teams.

Enhancing employee experience (EX) has become a strategic priority for businesses aiming to retain top talent and stay competitive. AI-powered workforce engagement solutions are now essential for helping organizations upskill frontline agents, improve retention, and drive continuous performance improvement.

"Centrical is disrupting workforce engagement management by shifting the focus from top-down management to employee-driven performance," said Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO of Centrical. "Traditional solutions prioritize staffing and scheduling. Centrical flips the script, adding an employee-centric layer that empowers frontline teams to improve, grow, and succeed. We call this new paradigm the employee performance experience."

In its 2024 Frost Radar: Workforce Engagement Management report, Frost & Sullivan evaluated dozens of competitive solutions, identifying industry leaders based on growth and innovation. The analysis highlights WEM offerings recognized for their rapid time-to-market, continuous product enhancement, advanced security, and relentless focus on innovation.

Centrical's no-code platform stood out for its ability to "actively challenge legacy participants by offering full-featured gamification that uses advanced game mechanics and behavioral science to incentivize and develop employees." The report also highlighted the Team Performance Experience, a recent innovation that provides "a unified view of team performance," along with a conversational AI Assistant that provides insights and actionable recommendations.

Frost & Sullivan recognized Centrical's extensive contact center customer base across multiple verticals, including banking and financial services, insurance, and travel & hospitality. They also highlighted the company's ability to support other customer-facing roles, such as field sales, front desk, and retail.

The report emphasized the growing interdependence between customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX), identifying both as critical business priorities. It also noted that AI technologies will be a top investment focus for IT decision-makers over the next two years to enhance CX and EX. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest Contact Center IT Decision Makers Survey, 67% of respondents planning to deploy AI, cited CX as a key goal, while 65% prioritized improving EX.

This focus on AI-driven engagement and development aligns with the industry's broader shift toward automation and intelligent support for frontline employees. By automating simple tasks, businesses can free human agents to focus on more complex, high-value interactions. To navigate this new reality, both agents and their managers need modern tools and technology. Centrical meets this need by delivering AI-powered performance intelligence, personalized coaching, and targeted development, enabling employees to close skills gaps and improve behavior and performance.

About Centrical

Centrical, the AI Performance Experience Platform, empowers best-in-class customer experiences for the world's leading brands by building highly engaged and productive frontline teams. The platform personalizes the employee experience, guiding individual success and growth, through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee-all wrapped in industry-leading gamification to make the experience both fun and rewarding. In addition, Centrical's conversational AI Assistant empowers frontline managers to develop their teams through more effective and efficient coaching.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Teleperformance, DHL, Synchrony Financial, and more.

