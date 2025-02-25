AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. ("AIRO"), a company specializing in advanced aerospace and defense technologies, today announced that it has submitted a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

Cantor, BTIG, and Mizuho are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering and Bancroft Capital is acting as book-running manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Cantor Fitzgerald Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; BTIG, LLC, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectusdelivery@btig.com; and Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: U.S. ECM Desk, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, or by email at US-ECM@mizuhogroup.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AIRO:

AIRO is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. AIRO is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility.

Contacts:

Dan Johnson, AIRO Group Holdings, Inc., InvestorRelations@theairogroup.com