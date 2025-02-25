News summary:

Adtran's SDX OLT technology is helping support the acceleration of Openreach's network build and future deployment of 'hyper-fast' 10G broadband

SDX platform outperforms traditional architectures, reducing space by over 30% and cutting power consumption by 50% compared to previous-generation OLTs

Adtran today announced that Openreach has passed 8.6 million premises using its open and disaggregated SDX optical line terminal (OLT) platform, managed by Mosaic CP. The milestone highlights the rapid growth of Openreach's fiber network and the role of Adtran's technology in enabling high-speed broadband expansion across the UK. By leveraging Adtran's solutions, Openreach is advancing its goal of delivering next-generation connectivity to homes and businesses nationwide. Adtran's disaggregated SDX platform of switches, OLTs, ONTs and software provides the scalability, energy efficiency, deployment speed and operational automation needed to help Openreach meet surging bandwidth demands.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225178623/en/

Adtran's fiber access technology is helping Openreach drive high-speed connectivity throughout the UK. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Extending our full-fiber network is a key step in our mission to build a faster, more reliable digital future for the UK," said Trevor Linney, director of network technology at Openreach. "This expansion, with 5.2 million premises ready for service and 1 million connected customers using Adtran technology, is part of our long-term investment to upgrade the nation's infrastructure, moving from legacy copper to a robust, future-ready fiber network. Our partnership with Adtran and its fiber access technology began with their data center-inspired leaf-spine architecture, which has been instrumental in supporting our rollout that has already passed 17 million premises. This approach enabled us to efficiently connect more than 650 communication provider partners at scale across large cities, towns and rural areas throughout the UK. Our network will be the backbone of the nation's economy for decades to come, supporting millions more customers as we continue to expand across the country."

Adtran's technology and services are playing a key role in expanding high-speed connectivity, enabling Openreach to deploy GPON and XGS-PON-ready capability on the same platform while reducing costs and accelerating fiber rollout. Mosaic CP's open architecture optimizes operations by automating service provisioning, assurance and performance monitoring. The SDX platform's scalability allows Openreach to use a common leaf-spine architecture, from street cabinets serving a few hundred premises to major exchanges serving tens of thousands.

With unmatched density and energy efficiency, the SDX platform outperforms traditional architectures, reducing space by over 30% and cutting power consumption by 50% compared to previous-generation OLTs. This efficiency enables faster deployment in existing exchanges and combined with Adtran's installation and build services and recently expanded distribution center in York helps Openreach keep its ambitious fiber expansion plans on schedule. Openreach will continue to reap the benefits as the platform expands beyond FTTP to Ethernet services for businesses and enterprises, delivering even greater savings in space and power over legacy Ethernet solutions.

"Openreach's rollout is setting new benchmarks for speed and scale," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. "Across its full FTTP network, Openreach has now passed 17 million premises, with our technology central to that growth. This deployment represents the largest and fastest rollout of our disaggregated SDX OLTs and switches to date. By integrating our SDX 6330 OLT featuring Combo PON technology and our comprehensive Mosaic CP management platform, Openreach is rapidly growing its fiber footprint while seamlessly preparing for XGS-PON. Our solution is designed to accelerate deployments, simplify operations and ensure a sustainable fiber infrastructure. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to connect millions more homes and businesses throughout the UK."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225178623/en/

Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman

+1 256 963 6305

investor.relations@adtran.com