Excel Sports Management today announced Excel Search Advisory, the industry's premier executive search and leadership consulting practice that formerly operated as Nolan Partners. Excel Search Advisory combines Excel's deep industry relationships with the specialized sports and entertainment executive search legacy of Nolan Partners.

Acquired by Excel in 2022, Nolan Partners has built an outstanding reputation around the world as trusted advisors to owners, investors, and boards in finding leadership talent and building leadership teams. Now, as Excel Search Advisory, the agency will continue delivering business critical and strategic leadership solutions to the global sports and entertainment sector.

Chad Biagini, who has been with Nolan Partners for nearly 10 years and led the practice in the US, will now lead all global business as President, Excel Search Advisory. Stewart King, who has been with Nolan Partners for nearly eight years, will lead the international business out of the UK as Manager Director, International, Excel Search Advisory. Paul Nolan, who founded Nolan Partners and shaped the firm's industry reputation, will continue with Excel Search Advisory as Executive Chair.

"Our goal has always been to assist clients in building world-class leadership teams and sustaining them through high-performing cultures. Excel Search Advisory represents the next evolution of that vision," said Biagini. "By further integrating Nolan's deep expertise and expanding Excel's global reach, we're delivering unrivaled global executive search and leadership advisory services, driving immediate and long-term value to our clients. Our goal remains to help organizations win on the biggest stages in the world."

Excel Search Advisory will continue to be a trusted partner for teams, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, venues, media companies, brands, and investors seeking best-in-class executive talent. Recent completed searches include: President, Houston Texans; President, Detroit Pistons; COO, Arizona Cardinals; Chief Revenue Officer, Chelsea; and Women's Head Coach, Arsenal. Excel Search Advisory also offers leadership consulting and culture optimization expertise, in partnership with leading change management firm Deutser, providing organizational solutions that build high-performing, winning cultures from the inside out.

"Nolan Partners was founded on the core principles of trust, relationships, and delivering results at the highest level," said Nolan. "We have experienced extraordinary growth over the past three years with Excel and this next step ensures our legacy continues, while also unlocking new global opportunities for our clients."

