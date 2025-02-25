AI-Powered Retail Solution Gains Momentum, Addressing Germany's €4.1 Billion Retail Theft Crisis and Workforce Challenges

x-hoppers, the AI-powered retail communication platform, has successfully soft-launched into the German market following its highly anticipated soft launch in Germany at EuroCIS 2025. After strong engagement from German retailers, industry leaders and technology experts, x-hoppers is now set to help businesses tackle retail theft, enhance employee experience and drive operational efficiency with AI-driven innovation.

Germany's retail sector faces growing challenges, with annual shrinkage losses exceeding €4.1 billion, largely due to shoplifting and organized retail crime. Employee turnover remains a major concern, increasing operational inefficiencies and labor costs. Meanwhile, 85% of German consumers still prefer in-store shopping, but they expect digitally enhanced experiences that improve efficiency, safety and service.

At EuroCIS 2025, x-hoppers demonstrated how its AI-driven retail solution is transforming in-store operations by integrating AI-powered theft detection (AIVA), hands-free communication for staff and smart customer assistance tools. Live demos and a keynote session by Ian Rowan, CEO of x-hoppers, titled "Improving Employee Experience", highlighted how AI-powered tools boost workforce retention, optimize training, and elevate customer service.

With overwhelming interest from German retailers, x-hoppers is now working closely with local partners and industry stakeholders to expand deployment across the region. Key benefits retailers experienced during the EuroCIS showcase include:

AI Theft Prevention (AIVA) Real-time alerts integrating with CCTV to cut shrinkage by up to 60%.

Workforce Optimization AI-driven training and knowledge access, reducing onboarding time by 50%.

Seamless In-Store Communication Hands-free, customizable wireless headsets enhancing colleague efficiency and coordination.

Smart Call Points Enabling instant customer assistance, improving service speed and engagement.

"EuroCIS 2025 confirmed that German retailers are actively searching for AI-driven solutions to address theft, workforce retention, and operational efficiency," said Ian Rowan, CEO, x-hoppers. "After speaking with numerous retailers, one thing is clear, in-store teams need real-time, AI-driven support to work smarter, not harder. With x-hoppers, we're bringing a practical, scalable solution that delivers immediate security and workforce improvements without adding complexity."

About x-hoppers

Launched in 2024 in the UK and US, x-hoppers is an AI-powered retail communication platform designed to improve store operations, security, and customer experience. By integrating wireless headsets, smart call points, and AI-driven theft detection, x-hoppers helps retailers optimize in-store communication and reduce shrinkage. Following its expansion into France and Germany, x-hoppers continues to drive innovation in retail security and workforce efficiency.

