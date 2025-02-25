AI-Powered Retail Solution Gains Momentum, Addressing Germany's €4.1 Billion Retail Theft Crisis and Workforce Challenges
x-hoppers, the AI-powered retail communication platform, has successfully soft-launched into the German market following its highly anticipated soft launch in Germany at EuroCIS 2025. After strong engagement from German retailers, industry leaders and technology experts, x-hoppers is now set to help businesses tackle retail theft, enhance employee experience and drive operational efficiency with AI-driven innovation.
Germany's retail sector faces growing challenges, with annual shrinkage losses exceeding €4.1 billion, largely due to shoplifting and organized retail crime. Employee turnover remains a major concern, increasing operational inefficiencies and labor costs. Meanwhile, 85% of German consumers still prefer in-store shopping, but they expect digitally enhanced experiences that improve efficiency, safety and service.
At EuroCIS 2025, x-hoppers demonstrated how its AI-driven retail solution is transforming in-store operations by integrating AI-powered theft detection (AIVA), hands-free communication for staff and smart customer assistance tools. Live demos and a keynote session by Ian Rowan, CEO of x-hoppers, titled "Improving Employee Experience", highlighted how AI-powered tools boost workforce retention, optimize training, and elevate customer service.
With overwhelming interest from German retailers, x-hoppers is now working closely with local partners and industry stakeholders to expand deployment across the region. Key benefits retailers experienced during the EuroCIS showcase include:
- AI Theft Prevention (AIVA) Real-time alerts integrating with CCTV to cut shrinkage by up to 60%.
- Workforce Optimization AI-driven training and knowledge access, reducing onboarding time by 50%.
- Seamless In-Store Communication Hands-free, customizable wireless headsets enhancing colleague efficiency and coordination.
- Smart Call Points Enabling instant customer assistance, improving service speed and engagement.
"EuroCIS 2025 confirmed that German retailers are actively searching for AI-driven solutions to address theft, workforce retention, and operational efficiency," said Ian Rowan, CEO, x-hoppers. "After speaking with numerous retailers, one thing is clear, in-store teams need real-time, AI-driven support to work smarter, not harder. With x-hoppers, we're bringing a practical, scalable solution that delivers immediate security and workforce improvements without adding complexity."
About x-hoppers
Launched in 2024 in the UK and US, x-hoppers is an AI-powered retail communication platform designed to improve store operations, security, and customer experience. By integrating wireless headsets, smart call points, and AI-driven theft detection, x-hoppers helps retailers optimize in-store communication and reduce shrinkage. Following its expansion into France and Germany, x-hoppers continues to drive innovation in retail security and workforce efficiency.
