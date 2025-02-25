Infovista and iBwave, global leaders in network planning and design, have expanded their strategic collaboration to streamline wireless campus network design and deployment. The enhanced partnership tackles network densification and capacity challenges by merging advanced indoor and outdoor network design capabilities into a single, unified solution.

By integrating Infovista's Planet outdoor planning capabilities into iBwave's design solutions, the collaboration will help customers accelerate large, multi-technology campus network projects while ensuring seamless connectivity and cost savings.

The partnership will make indoor and outdoor planning seamless, reduce site surveys, and deliver flawless connectivity through highly accurate predictive modeling. The new solution will offer a single, user-friendly interface to speed up wireless campus network design.

"By strengthening our partnership with iBwave, we will enable operators and enterprises to cut time and costs while delivering superior connectivity experiences for their customers. Together, we're anticipating the challenges of network densification and leveraging our unmatched expertise in next-generation planning," said David Tulis, Chief Revenue Officer, Infovista.

The solution anticipates scenarios like weather, building specs, and environmental interference, ensuring robust network performance for industries such as manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, mining, logistics, education, smart cities, utilities, and energy.

"Today's wireless deployments need superior tools and expertise in order to bridge the connectivity gap between indoor and outdoor environments. By expanding our successful partnership with Infovista, we are giving customers across industries complete control with a unified solution whether they're operators, hosts, or enterprises," said François Barbeau, President and CEO, iBwave.

Infovista and iBwave remain committed to advancing network technologies for use cases including high-rises, greenfield deployments, malls, airports, campuses, healthcare, enterprise private networks, and energy operations.

The collaboration builds on their initial 2020 partnership, enhancing excellence in bridging indoor and outdoor wireless design with the launch of iBwave Reach-an Outdoor wireless planning solution that integrates with iBwave Design.

About iBwave

iBwave Solutions, the standard for converged indoor network planning is the power behind great in-building wireless experience, enabling billions of end users and devices to connect inside a wide range of venues. As the global industry reference, our software solutions allow for smarter planning, design and deployment of any project regardless of size, complexity or technology. Along with innovative software, we are recognized for world class support in 90 countries, the industry's most comprehensive components database and a well-established certification program. For more information visit: www.ibwave.com

About Infovista

Infovista is the partner of choice for delivering networks people love. As a global leader, we empower Communications Service Providers and Enterprises to enhance network, service, and customer experience intelligence, driving successful business outcomes spanning the whole network lifecycle. Our suite of products and solutions is built on an open, integrated, cloud-native platform that connects the power of data, analytics, AI/ML and automation boosting efficiency, optimizing cost and accelerating time-to-revenue. Our experts deliver solutions to over 1,000 customers worldwide, including 400 Mobile Network Operators making Infovista the preferred option for planning, optimizing, testing, assuring and monetizing mobile, fixed and private networks.

www.infovista.com

