Falcon platform chosen to augment Orange Cyberdefense's SOC-as-a-Service and MDR offerings, delivering the technology and expertise to help protect customers against breaches

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced a strategic partnership to augment Orange Cyberdefense's SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) and managed detection and response (MDR) services with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. The partnership will help Orange Cyberdefense consolidate point products and protect customers, including Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) in Europe and North Africa, with industry-leading AI-native cybersecurity.

The velocity of cyberattacks continues to increase, with breakout times now measured in minutes. At the same time, organizations face a growing cybersecurity skills gap, as well as operational challenges with disjointed point products. Moreover, there is a notable increase in cyber extortion impacting SMBs, who now account for over two-thirds of all observed cyber extortion victims.

The AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform delivers best-in-class protection across endpoint, identity, cloud and data, all from a single, unified platform. Orange Cyberdefense's expert security practitioners will be able to provide its customers with comprehensive and localized managed security to prevent breaches.

"Orange Cyberdefense's decision to invest in its CrowdStrike practice lends further evidence that CrowdStrike is the market leader for security-centric customers and partners alike," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "We look forward to migrating organizations from legacy and point products as well as expanding our global reach with Orange Cyberdefense."

"We have chosen to deepen our partnership with CrowdStrike to further strengthen our cybersecurity support capabilities for businesses," saidAlexandre Nasrinfar, chief revenue officer,Orange Cyberdefense. "CrowdStrike Falcon bolsters our service offerings and solutions allowing us to anticipate the threats towards businesses, and provide our customers with a robust quality turnkey service."

