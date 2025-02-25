Pinya XP fka Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces New Chief Operations Officer COO

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTC PINK:PNXP) ("PINYA XP" or the "Company"), a leader in cannabis authentication technology, today announced the appointment of Marc Williams as Chief Operations Officer (COO), effective immediately. Mr. Williams brings over 30 years of executive experience spanning Canada, the United States, and Colombia, with significant expertise in project development, social capital initiatives, and strategic implementation of emerging technologies across diverse business landscapes.

"Marc's extensive experience in both cannabis operations and emerging technologies makes him the ideal leader to drive our operational excellence as we scale the GROOVY platform," said Frank Yglesias, CEO of PINYA XP. "His proven track record in managing large-scale cannabis operations will be invaluable as we expand our authentication technology across the industry." From 2017 to 2023, Mr. Williams served as CEO of Planta Vida SAS, a licensed cannabis cultivator managing over 100 hectares in Colombia. Under his leadership, the company implemented strategic social business practices emphasizing safe, natural, and ecologically friendly wellness cannabis products. Beyond commercial success, his initiatives focused on job creation, education, and improved access to healthcare, housing, and security for local communities. Prior to his cannabis industry leadership, Mr. Williams co-founded CapturePlay in 2013, demonstrating his vision for emerging technologies. The venture created a tokenized asset skill-based gaming platform where players could purchase, play, bank, or sell game pieces while earning tokens through gameplay-effectively implementing blockchain technology for transaction tracking before it became widespread throughout the web.

"I am thrilled to join PINYA XP at this pivotal moment in both the cannabis industry and blockchain technology evolution," said Williams. "The GROOVY platform represents a transformative approach to cannabis authentication and consumer safety. My focus will be on scaling operations efficiently while ensuring we deliver maximum value to our partners, consumers, and shareholders." In his role as COO, Mr. Williams will oversee the Company's day-to-day operations, implementation of the GROOVY platform across markets, and development of strategic partnerships to expand the Company's footprint in the cannabis authentication technology sector.

About Pineapple Express Cannabis Company dba PINYA XP

At PINYA XP (USOTC:PNXP), our mission begins with saving lives. Through our GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem, we provide unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity, ensuring consumers receive exactly what they expect. This blockchain-powered system prevents counterfeit products from reaching the market, protecting consumers from potentially harmful substances while enabling healthcare professionals to confidently recommend products with verified profiles.

Our centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain creates an immutable record of each product's journey from seed to sale. Every scan of our QR-NFT tags reveals a complete history of the product's cultivation, testing, and distribution, establishing an unbreakable chain of trust throughout the supply chain. This transparency isn't just about compliance - it's about creating a safer cannabis industry for everyone.

The GROOVY Rewards program transforms product authentication into an engaging experience. Consumers earn rewards for verifying products, completing educational modules, and participating in our community. This gamification approach not only encourages active participation in product safety but also generates valuable data insights that help drive industry improvements.

Our Geno-NFT Library revolutionizes intellectual property protection in cannabis. This secure, blockchain-based repository allows growers to register their unique strains and receive automatic royalties when their genetics are used in authenticated products. By ensuring fair compensation for innovation, we're fostering the development of new, high-quality cannabis varieties.

The GROOVY Marketplace connects all these elements into a comprehensive ecosystem where authenticated products, verified genetics, and engaged consumers come together. Our AI-powered analytics engine processes this rich data to provide actionable insights, enabling businesses to make informed decisions while ensuring product safety and quality.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adop tion of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the

cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the evolving cannabis market, including but not limited to regulatory uncertainties and changes in laws and regulations; competitive pressures within the cannabis sector; technological disruptions impacting operational efficiency; fluctuations in market demand; variations in product pricing; the ability to effectively penetrate new markets; and the potential financial or reputational impacts from legal, administrative, or regulatory developments. Further, risks relating to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, potential security breaches, fluctuations in token values, and changes in investor sentiment are relevant considerations. These factors, as well as risks relating to the general economy, market volatility, and competitive activity, are further detailed within the "Risk Factors" section of this document.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors should carefully consider these factors and the risks discussed throughout this report before making any investment decisions. This statement is made for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Further, investors should independently research and evaluate

the potential risks and rewards of investing in the Company and the cannabis and cryptocurrency sectors.

