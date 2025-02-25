ALTERDIAG: AlterDiag, a company financially backed by Forepont Capital Partner (FCP), announces the signature of a strategic partnership with the Institut Pasteur on research and development of next generation rapid diagnostic technologies for the diagnos

AlterDiag has signed a long-term strategic partnership agreement with the Institut Pasteur for the development of new single-domain antibodies-based rapid diagnostic tests using lateral flow immunochromatography

PARIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlterDiag and the Institut Pasteur have agreed to join their expertises to fight infectious diseases through major research projects to develop and commercialize new affordable and easy to use rapid diagnostic tests.

A strong collaboration between researchers from the Institut Pasteur and AlterDiag will carry out part of the research and development of these new tests at the Diagnostic Test Innovation and Development Core Facility under the direction of Dr. Thierry Rose. This platform set up by the Institut Pasteur, co-funded by BPI from 2021 is supported by the Région Ile de France by a SESAME Filières Program. AlterDiag will then take full responsibility for the industrialization, regulatory registrations and commercialization of these tests.

As part of the collaboration, the team intends to use single-domain antibodies (VHH) associated with immunochromatography methods to detect pathogens not currently addressed by rapid tests performed close to the patient, or to substantially improve the performance of similar tests that do not meet the expectations of healthcare professionals, to bring these tests into routine use.

By combining the cutting-edge expertise of Dr. Rose and his team in the characterization and integration of VHH in immunoassays with AlterDiag's expertise in the development, regulatory registrations and commercialization of rapid tests, the partnership aims to unleash the potential of VHH for broad-based disease diagnosis, epidemics and pathogen surveillance accessible to all.

"We are very excited to bring our innovations in immunoassays to point-of-care by joining forces with the company AlterDiag to meet the WHO's commitments in protecting health for all. An initial list of five pathogens responsible for diseases targeted by the WHO has been drawn up, and the first research projects are about to start," said Dr. Rose, Head of Diagnostic Test Innovation and Development Core Facility at the Institut Pasteur.

"Forepont is proud to support the advancement of cutting-edge technology developed by the Institut Pasteur and AlterDiag and strongly believes in the potential of VHH to overcome several of the limitations of conventional monoclonal antibodies used in rapid diagnostic tests," said Ismail Kola, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer at Forepont Capital Partners.

About AlterDiag:

AlterDiag is an ambitious French startup founded in 2024 by Dr. Karine Mignon-Godefroy and M. Cédric Béchet that aims to provide healthcare professionals and patients with fast, high-performance, easy-to-use and inexpensive diagnostic tools performed directly in healthcare centers or at home. Dr. Mignon-Godefroy, General Manager, holds a PhD in Immunology from Université Pierre Marie Curie and an Executive MBA from ESCP Europe. She has over 30 years' experience in the diagnostic market, during which time she held the positions of Vice-President Head of R&D for innovative product development, as well as Head of Industrial Partnerships & Start-ups creation at the Institut Pasteur.

AlterDiag's ambition is to be recognized as a major player in the global market for innovative rapid tests, thanks to the use of high-performance technology that responds to the proven medical needs in the field of infectious diseases and enables personalized care tailored to each patient.

AlterDiag aims to find solutions that meet WHO expectations for diseases of interest. This strategic positioning will enable the company to respond rapidly to future epidemics.

To achieve its ambition, AlterDiag has raised its first round of financing with Forepont Capital Partners, a Franco-American investment fund specializing in financing biotechs, medtechs and disruptive start-ups in the healthcare sector.

www.alterdiag.com

About Forepont Capital Partners:

Forepont Capital Partnersis a healthcare and life science venture capital firm based in New York with a strong presence in Europe. Forepont has developed partnerships with industry leaders, physicians, key opinion leaders, universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical groups, mainly in neurology. Forepont invests in early-stage companies whose science and technology are intended to positively impact the lives of patients. Forepont provides scientific, technological, financial and operational support to improve portfolio company performance, leveraging their talents with its know-how and global ecosystem. To learn more, please visit

www.forepont.com

About Diagnostic Test Innovation and Development Core Facility at the Institut Pasteur, Paris:

The core facility's ambition is to develop serological or antigenic in vitro diagnostic test