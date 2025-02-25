Cato Networks Co-Founder and CEO Shlomo Kramer Named 2025 Most Innovative Tech Startup Leader by SiliconANGLE Media

Kramer honored by SiliconANGLE for significantly advancing the tech industry through groundbreaking ideas, leadership, and execution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced that Shlomo Kramer, the company's co-founder and CEO, has been named a Most Innovative Tech Startup Leader in SiliconANGLE Media's 2025 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards.

The Most Innovative Tech Startup Leaders category honors three exceptional individuals from a B2B tech company who have significantly advanced the industry through groundbreaking ideas, leadership, and execution. This award recognizes a visionary executive who has driven meaningful change, set new standards for innovation, and inspired others with their forward-thinking contributions.

Under Kramer's leadership, Cato created the SASE category in 2015-four years before Gartner coined the term in 2019-and built a single, cloud-native platform from the ground up that converges security and networking. Over the past 10 years, Cato has transformed from a startup to a hyper-growth company that is leading the SASE market. This month, the company announced 2024 annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed $250 million, an increase of 46% compared to 2023.

"While I am deeply honored to be recognized by SiliconANGLE, this award belongs to the 1,300+ Cato employees who are dedicated to fixing a broken IT security market," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "Recognition like this inspires us at Cato to continue striving for excellence and innovation on behalf of our 3,000+ customers around the world."

"The winners of our inaugural Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards represent some of the boldest thinkers and determined innovators in the tech industry," said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "Each person, company and product honored has proven that true breakthroughs happen when we dare to challenge traditional conventions and pursue ambitious visions."

"Today, we honor excellence across the full spectrum of innovation-from the visionary leaders who inspire us, to groundbreaking products that transform industries, to the companies that make it all possible," said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. "Our awards program celebrates the courage to think differently, the persistence to overcome obstacles, and the vision to transform bold ideas into real-world impact."

