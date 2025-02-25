Americans Agree: Consumers Drive Corporate Sustainability

73% of Americans Believe Their Purchases Impact Corporate Behavior

At a time when Americans appear to be increasingly polarized, a new study from 3BL and research technology firm Glow has uncovered a remarkable point of unity. Sustainability has evolved from a partisan issue into a fundamental American value that crosses political, generational, and socioeconomic boundaries.

The report, The Big Thing Americans Agree On, reveals that 56% of Americans consider sustainability important or very important in their daily lives. More significantly, the study suggests this shared commitment to sustainability represents a deeper transformation in how Americans view their role in shaping corporate and social behavior.

Key insights from the study point to three major societal shifts:

The Emergence of Consumer-Driven Change

The research reveals that 73% of Americans believe their purchasing decisions can influence corporate behavior on social and environmental issues. This finding suggests a significant evolution in how Americans view their relationship with institutional power.

Cross-Generational Momentum

While 65% of Gen Z and 64% of millennials lead in prioritizing sustainability, the study found that only 5% of Gen X and Baby Boomers consider sustainability completely unimportant. This cross-generational agreement suggests that sustainability has become embedded in American cultural values rather than a youth-driven trend.

The Dissolution of Political Barriers

Perhaps most surprisingly, Republican-leaning respondents showed a stronger inclination (91%) toward increasing their sustainability focus than Democrats (77%).

Check out the full report here.

