Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), a leading marketing technology company and network of specialized marketing agencies, today announced that it will be presenting at the 8th Annual Centurion One Capital Growth Conference in Toronto on March 6, 2025.

ONAR offers state-of-the-art marketing solutions, blending AI-driven technology with human expertise to help businesses thrive in today's digital landscape. Recent initiatives position the company for accelerated growth and market leadership in the industry, including:

New Acquisitions: Signed a LOI to acquire 100% of a marketing technology company to merge it with its subsidiary, Storia, and projected to double Storia's revenue and significantly improve EBITDA through accretive growth and operational efficiencies.

Launching ONAR Labs: Introduced Cortex, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform revolutionizing data-driven decision-making.

Strategic Partnerships: Secured a mid-six-figure contract with iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) to lead their rebranding and growth initiatives.

Financial Growth: Achieved robust Q3 2024 results, featuring higher revenue, lower costs, and a stronger cash position.

"We're excited to present at the Centurion One Capital Growth Conference because it allows us to share our vision for the future of advertising and marketing," said Claude Zdanow, CEO of ONAR. "Our company is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology and AI-driven solutions to redefine how brands connect with their audiences. This conference provides a prominent stage to showcase our progress and inspire others to embrace the transformative power of AI in our industry."

The Centurion One Capital Growth Conference is a premier event that brings together leading growth companies, investors, and industry professionals. This year's conference will feature presentations from a diverse range of companies across various sectors, as well as panel discussions and networking opportunities.

ONAR's presentation will focus on marketing industry disruption, AI-driven innovation, the talent of its specialized experts, and accelerating strategic acquisitions. The company will also be available for meetings with investors and other attendees throughout the conference.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network, now publicly traded as Onar Holding Corporation. ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

ONAR has nearly 50 employees across five continents, and it is aggressively expanding its team to support the company's growth and acquisition pipeline. Its agencies service over 45 clients across various industries:

Performance Marketing & SEO: Our high-touch performance marketing agency, Storia , specializes in brand growth, data-driven excellence, and paid advertising.

Full-Service Healthcare Marketing: Partnering with healthcare professionals, Of Kos provides the best possible patient experience and strives to revolutionize the standard of care.

Experiential Marketing & Events: CHALK is an experiential marketing powerhouse of event architects who turn bold ideas into unforgettable reality, designing events that dare to defy the ordinary.

Pioneering Technology Incubator: ONAR Labs is a team of data scientists, engineers, and industry experts who are identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions born from servicing our agency clients, battle-tested by our network to ensure real-world applicability and impact.

ONAR's network of agencies focuses on servicing companies ranging from $50M to $1B+ in revenue, and ONAR is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

