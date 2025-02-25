Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Buzz Capital 2 Inc. (TSXV: BUZH.P) ("Buzz2" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces the initiation of a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $100,000, comprised of up to 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at $0.05 per share (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement will be conducted pursuant to available prospectus exemptions contained in National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, including the "accredited investor" and "family, friends and business associates" exemptions. The Company will consider subscriptions from persons resident outside of Canada; however such persons will need to establish that the issuance of securities to them is exempt from prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Private Placement to certain eligible finders in the form of a cash commission of up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Private Placement from investors introduced to the Company by the finder.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement primarily for identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction and for general working capital purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The Company has 8,220,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date of this news release. All currency in this news release is denominated in Canadian dollars.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242147

SOURCE: Buzz Capital 2 Inc.