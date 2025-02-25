International Olympic Committee: Olympic Values Education Programme Wins Gold at the "Oscars of Education"

International Olympic Committee:

International Olympic Committee news

The International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) was honoured with the prestigious "Nurturing Values and Ethics Award" at the Reimagine Education Awards ceremony in London on 11 December.

The accolade celebrates innovative programmes that promote integrity, empathy and ethical decision-making; foster respect, responsibility and ethical leadership; and inspire positive contributions to communities.

OVEP was shortlisted from a pool of over 1,300 applications from over 90 countries, and was ultimately chosen from amongst seven other finalists for first place. The programme's innovation, scalability and global reach were among the criteria for recognition, as its adaptable framework enables its resources to be culturally relevant across diverse contexts.

Established in 2005, OVEP combines innovative teaching methodologies, tools, content and activities to promote civic values through sport. Now implemented in over 60 countries, the programme emphasises social-emotional learning, teamwork and resilience - equipping young people with essential life skills for a rapidly changing world.

In 2024, OVEP achieved a major milestone by engaging over 12 million children during its third year of implementation in India. Notably, in several Indian regions, the programme has enabled more than 50,000 girls to participate in sport for the first time.

"The Nurturing Values and Ethics Award is a tremendous honour and a testament to sport's transformative role in education," said Frédérique Jamolli, Head of International Cultural Affairs at the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage, which oversees OVEP. "Through our strong partnerships, OVEP has been able to harness the power of sport to empower young people with the Olympic values."

"I am immensely proud of the Olympic Values Education Programme's global impact," said Xenia Kourgouzova, OVEP's lead. "Winning this award not only recognises our past successes, but also encourages us for the future, reinforcing our commitment to promote friendship, respect and excellence through sport. This also marks a high-level endorsement of our unique values-based approach to education worldwide."

About the QSReimagine Education Awards

The annual QS Reimagine Education Awards serve as a prestigious platform to recognise and celebrate the pioneers of education across the world, fostering a vibrant community of innovators committed to redefining learning and employability for future generations.

Through 18 diverse awards categories, they honour the most transformative and forward-thinking programmes, technologies and pedagogical approaches that are revolutionising education.

About the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP)

OVEP consists of a series of free and easily accessible teaching resources that complement school curricula using the context of Olympic sports and the Fundamental Principles of Olympism. OVEP communicates the long-term benefits of sport and physical activity through an understanding of Olympism and its impact on individual health, enjoyment and social interaction. For more information, visit the programme's website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire