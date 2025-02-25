Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Flowable, a leader in intelligent enterprise business automation, is advancing its historically innovative AI capabilities with agentic AI. And what's possible for large organisations with AI agents.





The cutting-edge business process automation technology is set to revolutionize the way businesses operate by enabling its platform's users to both build and orchestrate AI agents - that can be trained using an organization's specific data and onboarding materials, independently plan decisions, and execute tasks with human-in-the-loop oversight.

Leveraging artificial intelligence techniques such as reasoning, machine learning, and natural language processing, its AI agents are designed to function as efficiency enablers within workflows and teams, by thinking and making decisions, similar to highly effective assistants who understand what needs to be done without constant prompting instructions.



This technology is geared to bridge the gap between traditional workflow management and advanced AI task support, to offer controlled AI agent autonomy and scalability for enterprises.

The platform's acceleration with its AI agent ability sets it on the path to becoming an agentic-case-management-powered business process automation software. As businesses continue to lean more into AI integration to empower the efficiency of their workforces, the platform is expanding its flexibility to create AI agents from scratch, utilize pre-built agents, or develop custom assistants tailored to specific business needs.

"Businesses are increasingly innovating with AI to improve efficiency and scalability," says Micha Kiener, Chief Technology Officer at Flowable. "Flowable's enhanced AI agent capabilities provide a practical way to harness this power. Our platform allows organizations to build and orchestrate AI agents in a controlled and transparent manner, ensuring they align with business goals and can easily meet specific compliance needs."

Businesses can design, develop, and deploy individual AI-powered agents that perform specific tasks autonomously, with the flexibility to include human intervention where desired.



Flowable is addressing key challenges associated with AI adoption, including governance, scalability, and orchestration. The platform's structured approach, based on its robust case management model, ensures that AI agents can operate within a defined context, have access to relevant data, and can be integrated securely with oversight.

Flowable's Agentic AI can scale up and out, adding as many AI agents as needed to maintain consistent and predictable system responsiveness and efficiency, as workloads and goals change. And focuses on offering a balance of autonomy and control.

"Our platform's approach to combining AI agent building and orchestration sets a new standard for autonomous process automation," concludes Kiener.

Flowable is a leading provider of intelligent business automation solutions, specializing in the orchestration and management of AI powered workflows. Flowable empowers organizations to achieve their automation goals with innovative, scalable, and flexible solutions.

For more information on Flowable AI agents and practical demonstration, head over to flowable.com.

