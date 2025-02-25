Global Group-Strength Training and Conditioning Brand Debuts Studio in Oslo

Body Fit Training (BFT), the Xponential Fitness brand and global boutique fitness brand offering 50-minute group strength training classes led by highly accredited coaches, is thrilled to announce the debut of its first Scandinavian location in Oslo this month. Located in the Majorstuen neighborhood, the studio welcomes Scandinavians to experience the inclusive, coach-led strength and functional training classes that BFT is known for around the world.

The Oslo studio marks the beginning of BFT's expansion into Scandinavia, which will be followed by locations in Stockholm and Copenhagen over the next year. The Scandinavian growth is being driven by Tage Flugeim, a seasoned fitness operator who launched his own gym and brought Barry's Bootcamp to the country 15 years ago as the first international market outside of North America. BFT is the first Xponential brand to the Scandinavian market.

"Scandinavians are going to love the community-based, science-backed, and inclusive workouts offered by BFT," said Flugeim. "There is so much untapped potential for the fitness scene in Scandinavia, and we're confident that BFT will take the country by storm with this Oslo studio and many more to follow."

"We are so thrilled for Tage and his team to open their first location and plant the BFT flag in the Scandinavian market," said Rich Burnet, Co-CEO of BFT International. "We know the team has worked tirelessly to establish BFT's presence in Norway and we're excited to see them bring our strength and conditioning programming, approach and brand experience to many communities."

The Oslo debut continues BFT's growth across Europe, following openings in London, Glasgow, and Barcelona in recent years. With over 300 studios worldwide, there is a growing global demand for BFT and its strength and conditioning programming outside its well-established APAC markets, specifically in Europe and the United States. Currently, there are 50 studios in the U.S., with openings in California and New Jersey that were celebrated this month.

"It's remarkable to see how much BFT's workouts are resonating with clients all over the world, and strength training landing atop 2025 fitness trends will continue to add fuel to the fire," said Bob Kaufman, President of Xponential International. "With talented master franchisees like Tage, we are excited to see this brand reach new heights in the coming years."

For more information about BFT, please visit www.bodyfittraining.com.

ABOUT BFT

Founded in 2017 in Melbourne, Australia by fitness industry veteran Cameron Falloon, BFT offers a community-based 50-minute group strength functional training program across 14 workouts. BFT uses science and technology-based training techniques to drive individual member health goals in an inclusive, coach-led group environment. By combining strength and conditioning progressive programs, members benefit from training all three muscle fibers, planes of movement, and energy systems that aim to reduce fat and create lean muscle. BFT is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about BFT, visit https://bodyfittraining.com.

