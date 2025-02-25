viemaa Revolutionizes Hair Care with a Patented Biomimetic Cuticle Technology

Innovative hair care brand merges science with style to formulate products that repair and strengthen all hair types, and empower women with confidence, self-expression, and noticeably healthy hair.

viemaa , a woman and minority-owned beauty brand, is proud to announce the launch of its ground-breaking bond building hair care collection featuring a patented breakthrough biomimetic cuticle technology.

The viemaa brand succinctly describes its revolutionary approach to hair care as SCIENCE MEETS STYLETM.

The patented technology coupled with hydrolyzed pea protein, which is similar to the amino acids commonly found in hair tackles the root cause of many hair woes - broken bonds within the hair shaft. Heat styling, coloring, chemical treatments, and environmental stressors like pollutants and UV exposure from sunlight can break hair bonds. When these hair bonds break, the hair strands become weaker and more prone to separating. This can lead to visible common hair damage problems like frizz, shedding, breakage, dryness, and split ends.

The innovative nature of the ingredient allows it to be a biomimetic cuticle as a cosmetic ingredient which can selectively and efficiently bind to the damaged part and repair the broken hair cuticle. All the products are also enriched with superpower blend of nature's finest conditioning and moisturizing natural oils such as Castor Oil, Shea Butter, Jojoba Oil, Argan Oil, Mongongo Oil, Babassu Oil, Sunflower Oil, and Coconut Oil to give hair the healthy boost it deserves.

However, viemaa's mission goes beyond providing effective solutions that create more healthy, beautiful hair: The brand is uplifting, uniting and inviting women of all ethnicities to welcome a brighter, more rejuvenated self - a vision embodied by the signature viemaa leaf.

"viemaa embodies the spirit of women seeking self-fulfillment and confidence through self-care," said Eunice Opoku, founder and CEO of viemaa. "I am so proud of our team's hard work and dedication in bringing this brand to life! It is a testament to our shared vision of developing high-quality hair care products that help women feel empowered."

Furthering that mission is viemaa's "Save A Strand, Save A Soul.TM" initiative, which provides educational and social opportunities to women and orphans in underprivileged communities worldwide.

The viemaa bond building collection is scientifically proven to perform on all hair textures, color treated hair and to effectively repair, strengthen, and transform damaged hair from root to tip. From the brand concept to the product names, they were intentional in developing high quality hair care products that helps women feel empowered.

The product line includes:

Self-Esteem Strengthener BOND SHAMPOO : Revive damaged hair, restructure hair fibers and 93% easier to detangle wet hair.

Power Punch! TM BOND BOOSTER : Instantly restores 72% of hair strength from the inside out and seals the cuticle.

Glow Forward BOND MASK : Amplifies hair strength, softens, and hydrates, damaged hair while improving combability.

Leave In Some Me Time LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER : Offers thermal protection and delivers 93% easier dry hair combing.

Confidence Cocktail DAILY STYLING SERUM : Silicon free serum that moisturizes hair and combats frizz. 87% easier to untangle dry hair.

Don't Just Shine. Outshine! REPAIR ELIXIR OIL: Dry scalp & hair treatment that encourages natural hair growth.

By repairing the broken bonds in hair strands, viemaa's innovative technology transforms hair that is damaged, making it:

Significantly Stronger: viemaa rebuilds hair's core structure, making it more resilient to future damage.

Noticeably Healthier: Hair is left feeling nourished, hydrated, and with a restored vibrancy.

Effortlessly Manageable: Frizz and unruly strands become a thing of the past, replaced by smooth, manageable hair.

viemaa products support personal and environmental health by being dermatologically tested, vegan and gluten-free, cruelty-free, EU compliant, and packaged in recyclable materials

The viemaa product line will be available through select food, drug, mass market retailers, and beauty outlets. For more information about viemaa and its complete product line, visit viemaahairlife.com

About viemaa

viemaa is a high-performing, prestige line of clean haircare products made with a patent technology & dermatologically tested for hair revitalization. Every drop sparks radiance, from luscious loc to life decisions, igniting transformation from the moment you buy. A percentage of our sales goes to women and children, making the world a better place, one strand at a time. Because after all we are not just haircare, we are viemaa care.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire