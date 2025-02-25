HealthFocus: HF Software Solutions Expands Client Network With United Physicians, Strengthening Value-Based Care Initiatives

HF Software Solutions is excited to welcome United Physicians (UP) as the latest addition to its growing client network. As one of Michigan's largest physician organizations, UP represents nearly 1,700 physicians dedicated to delivering high-quality, coordinated care. By implementing HealthFocus, United Physicians will enhance its population health management strategies, leveraging advanced analytics and data-driven insights to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. Learn more about United Physicians.

"We are excited to partner with United Physicians, an organization dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care," said James Morris, CEO of HF Software Solutions. "We value working with clients who share our commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and driving success in value-based care models."

Physician organizations collaborate with health plans and their members to improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery. These organizations, including independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), or physician groups, focus on several key objectives, including streamlining operations, advancing value-based care, and managing population health. By pursuing these goals, physician organizations aim to deliver better care, enhance patient satisfaction, and improve overall health outcomes while managing costs effectively.

"United Physicians is committed to supporting our physician practices and helping them provide the highest quality care to their patients.? We have seen Health Focus' growth and evolution over the years and are pleased to be working with them to advance our quality and population health strategies." -Dr. Michael Williams, President/CEO

HealthFocus is a purpose-built population health management solution designed to support physician organizations (POs) and accountable care organizations (ACOs) engaged in value-based care. By integrating and analyzing data from more than 150 interfaces into a single platform, HealthFocus provides a clear and complete picture of patient care. Its intuitive registry makes it easy to identify care gaps, track provider performance, and drive meaningful improvements in healthcare outcomes.

HealthFocus is dedicated to understanding the practical needs of our clients and takes pride in maintaining exceptionally high customer satisfaction. The company currently works with 17 organizations of all sizes in Michigan and California.

To learn more about how HealthFocus can support your organization's population health initiatives, contact us for a personalized consultation. For more information about the organizations we serve, visit our clients.

SOURCE: HealthFocus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire