KI Launches "The Learning Curve" Virtual CEU Series for Education Design

KI is proud to introduce The Learning Curve: CEU Series for Education Design, a five-part virtual series on K-12 and higher education design that starts on March 19. The series provides architecture and design professionals with the opportunity to earn AIA and IDCEC continuing education credits and explore the latest research, trends, and design strategies shaping the future of learning spaces.

"At KI, we know that education is constantly evolving. That's why we're excited to launch The Learning Curve CEU series," said Jason Lazarz, KI's A&D market leader. "Our experts are eager to share their insights and foster discussions on how design can inspire creativity, enhance student engagement, and support educators in today's schools, colleges, and universities."

The Learning Curve sessions will be led by several KI experts: Katie Clark, higher education market manager and former assistant dean at Swarthmore College; Jason Lazarz, A&D market leader; Jolene Levin, K-12 research advisor; and Emily McGinnis, K-12 education market manager and former teacher and principal.

Sessions will deepen participants' understanding of universal design, the intersection of neuroscience and design, and more. Participants can attend individual sessions or all five.

Available sessions include:

Wednesday, March 19: Linking Neuroscience and Design Research for the Creation of High-Impact Learning Environments

Wednesday, April 2: Considerations When Designing for Students with Disabilities

Wednesday, April 16: Building a Sense of Belonging on a College Campus

Wednesday, April 30: Unlock Your Library's Full Potential with Flexible Design

Wednesday, May 14: A Pathway to a Sustainable Framework for Educational Transformation

To learn more and save your spot, visit ki.com/learningcurve.

