25.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
Whitley Law Firm Honored as One of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly's Best Family-Led Law Firms for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Whitley Law Firm's inclusion in this list underscores its unwavering dedication to serving the community with distinction.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / Whitley Law Firm is proud to announce its recognition as one of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly's Best Family-Led Law Firms for 2024. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights the firm's deep-rooted family values and its commitment to the community.

Founded over half a century ago by Bob Whitley, Whitley Law Firm has established a profound legacy in North Carolina. The firm has consistently provided dedicated legal services to its clients, reflecting a tradition of integrity and professionalism.

The Best Family-Led Law Firms list celebrates firms that exemplify outstanding legal practice while maintaining strong family leadership. Whitley Law Firm's inclusion in this list underscores its unwavering dedication to serving the community with distinction.

For more information about Whitley Law Firm and its services, please visit https://whitleylawfirm.com/.

About Whitley Law Firm

Whitley Law Firm is a family-led legal practice based in Raleigh, North Carolina. With a legacy spanning over fifty years, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to its clients, guided by principles of integrity, dedication, and community service.

Alex Johnston
Marketing Manager
aej@whitleylawfirm.com
919-591-2366

.

SOURCE: Whitley Law Firm



