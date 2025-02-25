Xebra Brands Ltd: Xebra Brands Unveils Strategic 2025 Roadmap to Accelerate Growth in North American CBD Market

Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra" or the "Company") (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0) is pleased to announce the development of the Strategic 2025 Roadmap, a comprehensive commercial growth plan designated to expand its footprint in the North American CBD market. Developed in collaboration with a consulting firm specializing in Cannabis and CBD, the Strategic 2025 Roadmap outlines a clear roadmap to drive accelerated growth and market penetration. This strategic initiative positions Xebra to capitalize on emerging opportunities and strengthen its competitive presence in the rapidly evolving CBD industry.

The North American cannabidiol (CBD) market has experienced significant growth over the past five years. According to Grand View Research, the market was valued at approximately USD 6.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2024 to 2030. grandviewresearch.com . This growth trajectory reflects the increasing legalization of CBD-based products and rising consumer demand for CBD-infused goods.

"As the first and only Mexican company ever to hold an authorization from the COFEPRIS (Mexican FDA) mandated by the Supreme Court, Xebra' is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the international growth trends in CBD. 'Xebra's strategic growth pillars will be centered on Domestic CBD Cultivation ("Cultivation"), CBD Manufacturing ("Manufacturing") and Rapid Retail Distribution ("Retail")" said Rodrigo Gallardo Interim CEO.

Domestic CBD Cultivation: Chapingo Indoor Grow Pilot : Initiating an indoor cultivation pilot at Chapingo to refine cultivation techniques and optimize yield.

Expanding License for Outdoor Grow : Pursuing the expansion of licenses to facilitate large-scale outdoor cultivation.

Engaging with Grow Partners: Actively engaging in discussions with potential cultivation partners to enhance production capabilities. CBD Manufacturing: White Label Partnerships : Establishing collaborations with white label partners to streamline the manufacturing process.

Completing the Commercial Pathway from Seed to Store : Working with established partners, including ICAN, to ensure a seamless supply chain.

Seeking Established Partners in the U.S. and Canada: Targeting successful brands interested in gaining a first-mover advantage in the Mexican market. Rapid Retail Distribution: Elements Brands Expansion : Strategically planning the distribution of Elements-branded products across various retail channels.

E-Commerce Development: Implementing a pathway to penetrate the U.S. market and building robust infrastructure to support e-commerce operations in Mexico.

This comprehensive strategy underscores Xebra's commitment to establishing a strong presence in the Mexican CBD market through strategic cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution initiatives.

Update to Cultivation Licenses in Mexico

Xebra Brands continues to diligently navigate the Mexican legal system to broaden its existing cannabis cultivation licenses. The Company is actively seeking to amend current provisions that limit cultivation scale, aiming to collaborate with major agricultural institutions in Mexico for large-scale, low-cost outdoor cannabis cultivation. This strategic move is intended to leverage Mexico's favorable climate and agricultural expertise to enhance production efficiency and meet growing market demand.

In 2023, Xebra's subsidiary, Desart MX, S.A. de C.V. ("Desart MX") was granted a license for seed importation, cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and commercialization of cannabis under 1% THC. Xebra filed an "unconformity" process with the District Court to challenge the "confined site" requirement and enable open-field cultivation without limitations. Expert opinions have been presented, and a ruling is expected in the coming months. In parallel, Xebra is awaiting approval for the confined site it submitted along with the Chapingo University protocol.

Xebra's continues to advance its federal licensing efforts, including Desart MX's legal proceedings in the District Court and Elements' regulatory process with COFEPRIS. As a pioneer in Mexico's cannabis industry, Xebra is setting new legal precedents, including the legal jurisprudence established on July 15, 2022. The company is advised by Accuracy Legal on constitutional matters and VCGA Consulting on regulatory affairs, with additional guidance from ProCanna for external commerce and Chevez Ruiz Zamarripa for corporate and tax matters.

Advancements in Partnership with Chapingo University

Over the past six months, Xebra has strengthened its partnership with Chapingo Autonomous University (UACh), Mexico's leading agricultural institution. In June 2023, both parties signed a cultivation agreement focusing on the importation of diverse cannabis seed varieties, greenhouse cultivation, and the assessment of strains best suited to Mexico's various regions. This collaboration aims to develop high-cannabinoid yielding Cannabis sativa L. crops with less than 1% THC, both in greenhouse and field environments. The partnership not only advances research and development but also sets the stage for future extraction technologies within UACh's laboratories.

Xebra has prepared greenhouses assigned for its use and is awaiting regulatory approval to import seeds. While legal cultivation has not yet begun, empirical research continues with experts from Beacon Hemp. Chapingo University will initiate pilot projects once confined site approval is granted. Future plans include developing an extraction protocol in collaboration with Chapingo's laboratories.

Progress on CBD Product Importation

In 2024, Elements Bioscience,SAPI DE C.V. ("Elements'), a subsidiary of the Company was granted two authorizations for two CBD products by the Mexican regulatory authority, COFEPRIS. These products, developed in partnership with Restorative Botanicals, a company based in the United States, are now ready for importation. Among these authorizations, Elements received approval for the importation, launch, and sale of its 250mg Tangerine Flavor CBD Tincture in Mexico.

The product has been fully manufactured and is awaiting importation. Understanding the complexities of pioneering legal CBD imports, Xebra has been working closely with importation authorities since the fourth quarter of 2024 to finalize the process. The company remains committed to streamlining this procedure to ensure immediate distribution within Mexico upon arrival.

COFEPRIS has required multiple certifications, including Certificates of Analysis (COAs), free trade certificates, governmental authority certifications, color and flavor certificates, and labeling compliance. Xebra has met all of these requirements and is actively pursuing the permit's issuance. The company anticipates the importation process to be completed by April 2025, with products ready for launch immediately thereafter. Logistics partners have been contracted to facilitate importation, and distribution channels have been engaged and are awaiting the product's arrival.

E-commerce Initiatives in Mexico

Xebra remains focused on establishing a robust e-commerce presence in Mexico. In July 2024, the Company expanded its strategic partnership with ICAN to enhance its CBD product offerings. This collaboration aims to accelerate the formulation of Xebra's Elements brand, leveraging ICAN's specialized formulation lab, pharmacist team, and import licenses. This initiative underscores Xebra's commitment to providing high-quality CBD products to Mexican consumers through online platforms.

ICAN is the only company in Mexico capable of legally providing CBD for product formulation, while Xebra remains the sole entity permitted to manufacture over-the-counter legal CBD products. This exclusive positioning strengthens Xebra's market entry strategy. The Company is actively exploring partnerships with large-scale retailers and distribution networks assessing their interest and collaboration. Additionally, gummies and higher strength formulations are gaining popularity, aligning with emerging consumer demand trends.

Exploring Partnerships with CBD Brands for Revenue Growth

To achieve immediate revenue stability, Xebra is actively pursuing partnerships with established CBD brands looking to expand into the Mexican market. Over the past two years, the company has received interest from numerous CBD brands. Xebra believes that collaborating with an existing CBD-branded team capable of scaling revenue in Mexico will accelerate its path to self-sustainability. This strategy aligns with the Company's goal of rapidly establishing a strong market presence while delivering value to stakeholders.

