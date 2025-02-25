NOK Therapeutics, Inc. to Attend 10th Annual Innate Killer Summit in San Diego

NOK Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech firm dedicated to developing novel immunotherapies leveraging NK cell biology and committed to delivering transformative treatments for cancer and other serious diseases, will be attending the 10th Annual Innate Killer Summit in San Diego in March, which unites long-standing senior pioneers in the NK space annually to focus on advancing the development of NK cell therapies, engagers and cytokine-based approaches to the clinic.

The Innate Killer Summit is a premier event uniting global leaders in NK cell research, and clinical development to accelerate the next generation of immune-based therapies. NOK Therapeutics will join industry experts, researchers, and innovators to explore advancements in NK cell technologies and their potential to transform patient outcomes.

About NOK Therapeutics, Inc.

At NOK Therapeutics, Inc., our mission is to expand access to cutting-edge, life-changing cellular therapies. By eliminating the need for lymphodepletion and leveraging the intrinsic safety of NK cells, our autologous approach enables treatment after intensive therapies - such as stem cell transplants or chemotherapy. This greatly expands patient access while also potentially causing longer remissions and improved outcomes.

