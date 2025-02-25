Durham, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - At the upcoming International Air Transport Association (IATA) World Data Symposium (WDS) in Dublin, attendees will experience AI in action like never before. RozieAI, a co-innovation partner helping organizations transform their customer experience (CX) vision into market-ready solutions, will power the event with its Synopsis for Events solution. This solution will provide real-time event insights by capturing and analyzing live speaker discussions, elevating how attendees consume, retain, and engage with content throughout the event.

"The IATA World Data Symposium is an exclusive platform that highlights the latest advancements in data, technology, and cybersecurity within aviation. Our collaboration with RozieAI adds an innovative layer. Through their Synopsis for Events solution, attendees will benefit from real-time insights, in-depth recaps, and a mobile experience that ensures seamless engagement with key discussions," said Céline Schulz, Head of IATA Events.

"The World Data Symposium is a cornerstone event for aviation leaders, and we're excited to work alongside IATA to enhance how knowledge is captured, shared, and utilized," said Lochlainn Byrne, Chief Evangelist of Synopsis for Events. "By integrating AI-driven insights, we are helping IATA amplify the impact of WDS, making every discussion more accessible and actionable for its global audience."

The World Data Symposium brings together leaders from across the aviation and technology sectors to explore key topics like data analytics, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies including AI and automation. The ability to capture and retain valuable insights from these discussions is more crucial than ever. RozieAI's Synopsis for Events will ensure that every session becomes an actionable knowledge resource for attendees.

RozieAI is known for its expertise in helping organizations deliver personalized experiences at scale through custom, scalable AI-powered solutions, particularly within the aviation sector. The collaboration between IATA and RozieAI at the World Data Symposium marks a significant milestone in how AI can be harnessed to enhance the event experience, offering new ways to engage with critical industry discussions.

About RozieAI

RozieAI is a co-innovation partner helping brands bring their CX vision to life. RozieAI designs, prototypes, and launches tailored CX products in close collaboration with its clients. Leveraging a portfolio of finely tuned "experience kits," RozieAI accelerates time-to-market for innovative solutions. Specializing in experience design, digital engagement, and artificial intelligence, the company helps future-proof customer experiences. RozieAI offers managed experiences, so that clients can focus on delivering exceptional experiences without the overhead of maintaining and managing the tech stack. With pre-built, customizable solutions, RozieAI delivers speed, scalability, and control - blending the best of both off-the-shelf and custom-built approaches.

