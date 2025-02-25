Partners Group / Key word(s): Annual Results

Partners Group's Financial Results as of 31 December 2024



25.02.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST





Tuesday, 11 March 2025 9:00am CET

Dear Sir/Madam,

We cordially invite you to join David Layton, Chief Executive Officer and Joris Gröflin, Chief Financial Officer, for Partners Group's 2024 Financial Results presentation on Tuesday, 11 March 2025 at 9:00am CET.

To register for the webcast or phone dial-in, or access the recording after the live call, please click here .

The Annual Report, presentation, and a press release summarizing the key highlights of the announcement will be published ahead of the conference call at 7:00am CET on 11 March. The presentation will be sent out to all registered attendees shortly before the conference call begins.

We look forward to welcoming you at our event.

Kind regards,

Partners Group

www.partnersgroup.com

End of Media Release

