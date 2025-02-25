Survey of over 1,000 data scientists reveals key trends, opportunities, and challenges in the field.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is pleased to announce the release of its annual State of Mathematical Optimization in Data Science report.

Based on a survey of 1,086 data scientists worldwide, the report offers insight into how data professionals are navigating the rapid evolution of their field and leveraging tools like mathematical optimization to tackle complex challenges and drive innovation.

Key findings include:

Interest in optimization is strong among data scientists: 75% of respondents expressed a desire to learn more about mathematical optimization.

Optimization and machine learning remain closely linked: 66% of respondents who currently use mathematical optimization report that they already integrate it with machine learning, or plan to do so in the near future.

Educational backgrounds are shifting: 65% of data scientists surveyed consider themselves self-taught, while the number holding advanced degrees continues to decline.

Business needs drive learning priorities: 52% of respondents said that business priorities shape their annual professional development plans, highlighting the data science field's strong connection to real-world applications.

No-code and low-code adoption is rising: 18% of respondents now use no-code analytics platforms, more than double the rate from last year-reflecting a shift toward accessibility and ease of use.

"We're very excited to see that data scientists are interested in learning more about mathematical optimization, and that there's a growing awareness of what it can do," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi. "Today's problems demand fast, data-driven decision making. Having a tool that delivers optimal, explainable solutions is essential for achieving better outcomes."

The full State of Mathematical Optimization in Data Science report is available for download on the Gurobi website.

