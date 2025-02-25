Duke Energy Corporation: Duke Energy Recognizes Significant Economic Development Growth in Ohio and Kentucky

Duke Energy recently announced the recipients of its 2024 Duke Energy Economic Development Awards, which recognize communities and individuals that continually support growth and economic development efforts in the region.

These awards originated in 2023 and are presented annually in the company's Ohio and Kentucky service territory.

The 2024 Duke Energy Economic Development Awards include:

Partner Achievement Award presented to Boone County and Build & Elevate NKY (BE NKY) based on their number of requests for information on projects interested in locating to the region, ongoing partnership with Duke Energy and their commitment to furthering economic development within the community.

Visionary Achievement Award presented to Clermont County based on proactive consideration and partnership with Duke Energy for economic development for new and existing sites.

Energizing Economic Development Awards presented to Brendan Lyshe, Duke Energy distribution electric planner, and the Duke Energy Natural Gas Business Unit for their continuous efforts to assist and support economic development requests, which require in-depth and thoughtful engineering.

Since 2020, Duke Energy has helped the region attract 5,973 new jobs and $3.98 billion in capital investment. Last year, the Duke Energy Economic Development team worked in conjunction with state, regional and economic development partners to secure new company investments, which has resulted in over $26 billion in capital investment and 16,000 new jobs in the communities the company serves.

In addition, Duke Energy's Site Readiness Program drives regional growth by identifying, assessing and improving high-potential industry sites to make them more competitive. Since the program began, it has evaluated 39 sites in Ohio and Kentucky, generating over $2.3 billion in capital investment and over 5,300 jobs.

"We continue to see high economic interest in our service territory," said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. "The growth of our company and our community depends on economic development, and together, we are bringing new jobs and capital investments to the communities we serve to help them thrive."

Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky's collaboration with REDI Cincinnati, the region's leading economic development group, and BE NKY has been instrumental in the recent economic growth.

"Our partnership with Duke Energy is essential for positioning the Greater Cincinnati region as a premier destination for businesses to expand, relocate and succeed," said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati. "We commend the deserving communities and individuals for their commitment to driving economic development in our region and appreciate Duke Energy's recognition of the award recipients."

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X,?LinkedIn,?Instagram?and?Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides electric service to 910,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to 560,000 customers in a 2,650-square-mile service area, in Ohio and Kentucky.

Contact: Matt Martin

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here.

'

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Duke Energy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire