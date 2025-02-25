New Research Collaboration to Focus on Development of New Technologies, Education and Training Programs Incorporating Cutting-Edge AI Technology for Applications Including Demining, Environmental Safety, Agricultural and Rare Earth Geology Projects as well as Infrastructure Reconstruction

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) -powered solutions specializing in small object threat detection and the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute ("the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute" or "KPI") have signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which they will collaborate on utilizing the Company's patented artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drone image processing technology, SpotlightAI, to develop enhanced demining methodologies and potential training programs.

Originally founded in 1898, the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute is the largest technical university of Ukraine and one of Europe's leading research universities. Under the agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on the development of enhanced demining survey methodologies and training programs leveraging Safe Pro's SpotlightAI, patented hyper-scalable AI-powered drone demining ecosystem running on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. Safe Pro and KPI researchers will combine their respective experience and expertise in the field of AI-powered drone imagery analysis and humanitarian demining training programs to implement innovative AI technologies to improve the accuracy and efficiency of land surveying. Additional collaboration may include the establishment of a virtual reality training center for developing projects that incorporate cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence for demining, environmental safety, agricultural and rare earth geology projects, and in the reconstruction of Ukraine's infrastructure.

"Safe Pro is proud to collaborate with KPI, one of the foremost research institutions of its kind in Ukraine and with its talented team who are dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge innovations such as our AI-powered small object threat detection technology into a truly modern approach to demining," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Anatolii Melnychenkoat, Rector of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, commented, "As one of the first research organizations in Ukraine to formally create comprehensive training programs for humanitarian demining personnel, we immediately recognized the revolutionary impact that AI-powered technologies can have on improving the speed and effectiveness of locating and identifying landmines and unexploded ordnance. We look forward to working with Safe Pro as we seek to integrate advanced technologies and modernize humanitarian demining and help train the next generation of brave men and women who are committed to eliminating the threat of landmines in Ukraine."

Safe Pro's proprietary AI models have now analyzed 1,000,000 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 20,000 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 4,355 hectares (over 10,756 acres or approximately 8,150 NFL-sized football fields). Operating at lightning speed on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, SpotlightAI analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually. Real-world Ukraine detection statistics and imagery can be found at Safe Pro AI's Landmine and UXO Detection Counter at https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/

The SpotlightAI software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Operating locally for rapid object detection and locating, or through the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, SpotlightAI can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, providing customers with unique flexibility based on evolving operational needs. Enhanced with the hyper scalability of the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI can securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest and can plot detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2D and enhanced, interactive 3D maps. These maps can provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

