New AI-enhanced innovations help go-to-market leaders maximise performance and stay ahead in today's complex business landscape

Seismic, the global leader in enablement, today announced its Winter 2025 Product Release, launching new AI-assisted solutions designed to help revenue leaders such as Chief Revenue Officers and their teams improve efficiency, visibility, and alignment across their go-to-market (GTM) teams. As businesses navigate increasing complexity, revenue leaders must streamline operations, drive productivity, and strengthen customer engagement. Seismic's latest platform innovations directly address these needs, equipping teams with the tools to operate more effectively and adapt to market demands.

Key Winter 2025 Release features and capabilities include:

Aura Copilot expands to Slack and Microsoft Teams: Enable reps to work more efficiently by delivering real-time answers to their questions directly within their preferred collaboration tools, streamlining customer engagements.

Enable reps to work more efficiently by delivering real-time answers to their questions directly within their preferred collaboration tools, streamlining customer engagements. Flexible Page Layouts improve content accessibility for sellers: New features make it easier for marketing and enablement teams to design Pages that organise information more effectively, helping sellers quickly find the resources they need. Teams can leverage Aura Copilot to build Pages faster and in multiple languages.

New features make it easier for marketing and enablement teams to design Pages that organise information more effectively, helping sellers quickly find the resources they need. Teams can leverage Aura Copilot to build Pages faster and in multiple languages. Seismic Programs introduces enhanced Analytics and Programme Management: Gain deeper insights into enablement's business impact with refined analytics and programme tracking, providing a clearer picture of rep behaviour and programme effectiveness.

Gain deeper insights into enablement's business impact with refined analytics and programme tracking, providing a clearer picture of rep behaviour and programme effectiveness. Seismic for Meetings accelerates deal cycles with AI-powered insights: Reps and managers can now quickly access intelligent summaries and key takeaways from meetings, making it easier to review calls, identify next steps, and drive deals forward.

Reps and managers can now quickly access intelligent summaries and key takeaways from meetings, making it easier to review calls, identify next steps, and drive deals forward. Seismic Skills uplevels learning and coaching programmes: More intuitive dashboards, expanded assessment options, and deeper visibility into individual rep progress ensure more effective skill development and coaching.

"At IBM, we rely on Seismic Pages as the foundation of our enablement strategy, ensuring sellers and business partners have access to consistent, easily navigable sales kits," said Alex Josephs, Director of Sales Enablement Experience at IBM. "These kits form the backbone of our Seismic implementation, with a handful of active sales plays guiding our most strategic go-to-market initiatives. These plays, built entirely on Pages, are easily accessible and help align sellers on high-priority products and campaigns. All of it is built on Pages, and it's core to what we do with Seismic."

In a recent Seismic report, 95% of GTM leaders reported greater GTM efficiency, improved agility and speed to market (90%), and optimised operations (88%) after integrating AI-powered tools into their enablement processes. With its latest product release, Seismic provides revenue teams with insights and automation that enhance efficiency, agility, and measurable business impact.

"Effective enablement is about connecting strategy to execution but it shouldn't stop there. Revenue leaders must also clearly articulate enablement ROI and be able to scale top behaviours and content across teams and business units," said Krish Mantripragada, Chief Product Officer, Seismic. "The Seismic Enablement Cloud is the only all-in-one enablement platform for revenue teams to align GTM priorities, centralise insights, and gain full visibility into how enablement programmes impact business outcomes."

Seismic's Winter Release follows the company being named to G2's 2025 list of Best Sales Software. It also recently announced the return of Seismic City Tours, a series of free one-day industry events open to the global enablement community, Seismic customers and partners. Register today by clicking here for City Tour stops in London, New York City and Sydney.

To learn more about the latest additions to the Seismic Enablement Cloud within the Winter 2025 Release, visit the Seismic Blog and view all recent product news on the Seismic Product Innovation Centre.

About Seismic

Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping organisations engage customers, enable teams, and ignite revenue growth. The Seismic Enablement CloudTM is the most powerful, unified enablement platform that equips customer-facing teams with the right skills, content, tools, and insights to grow and win. From the world's largest enterprises to startups and small businesses, more than 2,000 organisations around the globe trust Seismic for their enablement needs. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To learn more, visit Seismic.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250225635106/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry for Seismic

SeismicEMEA@rlyl.com