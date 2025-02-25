Nouria Energy Completes Acquisition of Enmarket, Announces Official Start of Operations

Nouria Energy Expands to the Southeast with Acquisition of Enmarket, Adding 133 C-Stores and 25 Car Washes to Its Portfolio

Nouria Energy is proud to announce today the successful completion of its acquisition of Enmarket from the Colonial Group, Inc. The transaction, initially announced on October 31, 2024, has received all necessary regulatory approvals and is now finalized. Effective February 25, 2025, all 133 Enmarket C-store locations and 25 car washes will officially operate under the Nouria umbrella.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Enmarket into the Nouria family," said Tony El-Nemr, Founder and CEO of Nouria. "This acquisition represents a significant step in our growth strategy, expanding our presence to the Southeast region and allowing us to serve more customers with the high-quality products and services Nouria is known for. We are confident that this integration will be seamless and beneficial for both our customers and our team members."

While the transition takes effect immediately, guests can expect a smooth and seamless experience. Customers will continue to enjoy the same familiar faces, exceptional service, and commitment to quality they've come to trust at Enmarket. For now, all locations will continue operating under the Enmarket brand while benefiting from Nouria's industry-leading expertise and resources.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Nouria's ongoing growth strategy, reinforcing its dedication to delivering best-in-class convenience and fueling experiences to communities across the region.

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth and positive transition for our customers and employees," added Joe Hamza, COO at Nouria. "We look forward to serving the Enmarket communities and building lasting relationships with our new customers."

About Nouria

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy Corporation is a family-owned and operated business that has grown into one of the nation's most successful convenience store chains. Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, Nouria operates 186 convenience stores, 64 carwash locations, and an extensive unbranded wholesale fuel distribution network with a significant number of branded dealers throughout the Northeast. Known for its exceptional service, premium fuel offerings, and diverse product selection, Nouria recently earned the CSP Customer Experience Award for its outstanding commitment to its customers. The company is dedicated to sustainability, community engagement, and creating a superior convenience experience for all.

About Enmarket

Founded in 1963, Enmarket is a dynamic and growing convenience store chain that has become a staple in the Southeastern United States. Headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, Enmarket operates 133 convenience stores, 25 carwash locations, and a robust fuel distribution network. Renowned for its exceptional customer service, high-quality fuel options, and wide range of products, Enmarket has been recognized for its dedication to enhancing the customer experience.

Media Contact: media@nouria.com

SOURCE: Nouria

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire