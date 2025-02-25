Jimmy Etheredge To Join Southern Company Board of Directors

Southern Company:

The Board of Directors of Southern Company announced the election of James O. (Jimmy) Etheredge as an independent director, effective Apr. 1, 2025. Board committee assignments have not yet been determined.

"Jimmy's extensive leadership experience makes him an invaluable addition to our board," said Southern Company chairman, president, and CEO Chris Womack. "His proven track record in leading large teams, discovering innovative solutions, and understanding various industry sectors, including utilities, aligns with our company's objectives. Moreover, his ongoing involvement with organizations such as the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and several non-profits, further underscores his strategic acumen and commitment to service and excellence."

Etheredge was CEO - North America of Accenture plc from September 2019 until August 2023 and a special advisor to the CEO and board until July 2024. His responsibilities as CEO included driving results through an 80,000-member team and executing Accenture's strategy and consulting, interactive, technology (including AI, cloud and others) and operations practices.

From December 2016 until September 2019, he was Senior Managing Director of US Southeast, responsible for leading Accenture's business in ten states. In this role, he oversaw the firm's business across all consulting specialties and client industry segments within the region.

Etheredge joined Accenture in 1985, became a partner in 1997 and an executive partner in 2011. During his career, Etheredge advised clients in the utilities industry both in the U.S. and worldwide.

A native of middle Georgia, he earned a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and serves as a trustee of the Georgia Tech Foundation. Etheredge serves on the board of Encora Digital LLC and as deputy chair of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. He also serves on the boards of Woodruff Arts Center, the Atlanta Police Foundation, Techbridge and Atlanta Area Council Boy Scouts.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

