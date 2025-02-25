Northfield, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Hoopis Performance Network (HPN), a leader in financial services learning solutions, is expanding its decade-long partnership with LIMRA, a global authority in research and professional development. This expansion will add EDGE: The Leader's Journey to LIMRA's suite of leadership development solutions for member companies in the U.S. and Canada.

EDGE: The Leader's Journey is a leadership development platform designed to support managers at every stage: Emerging, Developing, Growing, and Excelling. It focuses on core leadership competencies, including:

Recruiting & Selection

Coaching & Accountability

Organizational Development

Leadership Mindset & Growth

The platform provides access to top financial services leaders and features:

Interactive modules

On-demand video training

Actionable tools, including systems assessments

"Identifying leadership talent and equipping those individuals with the tools to become successful leaders is a critical component to ensuring organizations thrive well into the future," says Harry Hoopis, CEO of HPN. "With the huge success of our collaboration with LIMRA on Trustworthy Selling, and now expanding our partnership by LIMRA adding HPN's EDGE as a leadership solution to their member companies, we're positioned to become the premiere skill development resource for both advisor and leadership development in financial services."

Research from Harvard Business Publishing's 2024 Global Leadership Development Study highlights four key areas essential for leadership success:

Widening Skill Sets to address evolving industry needs

Challenging Existing Paradigms to foster innovation

Managing Paradoxes in complex decision-making

Unlocking Individual Potential for long-term growth

EDGE: The Leader's Journey is built around these principles, helping financial leaders develop the skills needed to succeed in a changing industry.

LIMRA is a leading global research and professional development organization serving the insurance and financial services industries. For over 100 years, LIMRA has been dedicated to advancing the success of its member companies through research, learning programs, and industry insights. For more information, visit https://www.limra.com/

Hoopis Performance Network

Hoopis Performance Network is a trusted leader in professional development, delivering training and consulting solutions to organizations worldwide. With a focus on empowering leaders, enhancing team performance, and driving sustainable growth, HPN provides cutting- edge tools and strategies for success. For more information, visit https://www.hoopis.com/.

