Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Green Leaf Labs is excited to announce the addition of Robert W. Martin, Jr., Ph.D. as Chief Science Officer. Dr. Martin brings decades of experience in microbiology, mycology, and analytical chemistry, along with a strong background in research, quality assurance, and technical leadership.

As a seasoned scientist and executive, Dr. Martin has a proven track record in strategic planning, innovation, product development, and regulatory compliance. His leadership will drive Green Leaf Lab's continued commitment to scientific excellence, operational efficiency, and customer-focused solutions in cannabis and hemp testing.

An Experienced Industry Leader

Dr. Martin has held key leadership roles across the food, beverage, and analytical science industries. Dr. Martin holds a Ph.D. in Botany/Mycology from Ohio University, where his research focused on developmental biology and microbial interactions.

Driving Green Leaf Lab's Future

With Dr. Martin's leadership, Green Leaf Lab will continue to advance scientific innovation, uphold the highest quality standards, and support client success through precision testing and data integrity. His expertise will play a key role in expanding our capabilities and maintaining Green Leaf Lab's position as a trusted leader in analytical testing.

About Green Leaf Lab

Founded in 2011, Green Leaf Lab is one of the nation's first accredited cannabis and hemp analytical laboratories. With a strong commitment to science, quality, and compliance, Green Leaf Lab provides accurate and reliable testing services to ensure consumer safety and industry integrity.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242288

SOURCE: Green Leaf Lab