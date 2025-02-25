3M Helps Power Energy Security

Originally published on 3M News Center

As countries prioritize energy security and enhance industrial competitiveness in an increasingly complex global landscape, investment in resilient, sustainable energy solutions has come into sharp focus. A recent 3M survey conducted by Morning Consult* across 10 countries revealed that 69% of respondents anticipate job growth in the energy sector over the next decade, and 75% believe their governments should invest more in creating jobs in the clean energy sector.

"Building a more secure energy future will require the accelerated adoption of existing approaches as well as the development of new science-based technologies," says Wendy Bauer, group president, 3M Transportation and Electronics Group. "By focusing on areas where we can make the greatest impact, 3M can scale solutions to help strengthen our energy infrastructure. Our history of innovation in the energy sector underscores our commitment to meeting long-term energy needs across the value chain."

Energy generation solutions

Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy sources, is pivotal in the transition to clean energy systems. 79% of the global survey respondents support government policies promoting green hydrogen as an alternative energy source. 3M has developed advanced catalyst technologies that help enhance the efficiency of electrolyzers, the components that split water into hydrogen and oxygen. These innovations not only help improve performance but can also help our customers overcome their barriers to scaling up their production. This solution can facilitate broader adoption of green hydrogen and help contribute to significant reductions in carbon emissions.

Nuclear energy remains an important alternative for reliable and low-carbon power generation, with 62% of the global survey respondents recognizing its potential. 3M offers a range of products that can help our customers enhance their safety and efficiency in nuclear power plants. For instance, 3M's radiation-shielding materials are used by customers to help protect against radiation, and 3M's stable isotopes can help our customers speed up the handling of fuels. These solutions can help support the safer and more efficient operation of customers' nuclear facilities, contributing to a balanced energy mix.

While the global energy landscape shifts towards more renewable sources, oil and gas continue to play a significant role. 3M's innovative solutions aim to help improve efficiency in this sector. For example, 3M Glass Bubbles help enhance drilling efficiency and potentially reduce energy consumption. Additionally, these 3M Glass Bubbles are used in pipeline insulation to help our customers maintain optimal temperatures, thereby helping them improve their energy efficiency in oil and gas transportation.

As industries work to reduce their emissions, 3M also offers technologies tailored for carbon capture. 3M Structured Sorbent Sheets for Direct Air Capture are engineered specifically to capture CO2 from atmospheric air, at which point the captured CO2 can then either be sequestered permanently underground or used to produce green concrete or other advanced materials.

Energy transmission solutions

The global energy transition requires not only cleaner energy generation but also efficient and resilient transmission systems to move electricity from generation sites to areas of demand. As power grids integrate more renewable energy sources, the need for advanced transmission technologies intensifies.

3M's Aluminum Conductor Composite Reinforced (ACCR) is a high-temperature, low-sag (HTLS) overhead transmission conductor that helps utility customers enhance grid capacity and reliability. 3M ACCR provides significant advantages in upgrades of thermally limited lines without requiring new towers or right of way; across long spans or difficult terrain; in extreme climate conditions and weather challenges; and in sensitive areas where preserving ecosystems or urban landscapes is particularly important.

By integrating 3M ACCR, utilities and grid operators can strengthen their transmission networks to accommodate growing energy demands while also helping reduce the need for costly and disruptive infrastructure upgrades.

Energy distribution solutions

A resilient and intelligent electrical grid is essential to meet the increasing energy demands of modern economies. As grids integrate more renewable energy sources and decentralized power generation, utilities require advanced monitoring and diagnostic solutions to help ensure reliability and efficiency.

3M's Sensored Cable Accessories provide real-time data on electrical grid performance, helping utilities detect faults, optimize energy distribution, and reduce their downtime. By integrating sensors into cable accessories, these smart grid solutions can help utilities enhance predictive maintenance, minimize outages, and improve overall grid resilience. This technology can play a crucial role in modernizing energy infrastructure, helping ensure a seamless transition to more dynamic and sustainable electricity networks.

Energy consumption and efficiency solutions

As the demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and digital storage grows, data centers are consuming increasing amounts of electricity. Efficient energy management is essential to helping our customers meet their sustainability goals while also maintaining reliable performance. 3M Air Containment Barrier Film uses 80% less material than polycarbonate sheets typically used and can be installed in framed panels or directly to server racks. Easy to install and assemble, the film improves heat management for longer server life and lower carbon impact, promoting greater sustainability. By helping to optimize thermal management, 3M solutions support the development of more energy-efficient data centers.

Improving energy efficiency in buildings is crucial for reducing overall energy consumption. Aligned with the 77% of the global survey respondents who support solutions that enhance building energy efficiency, 3M offers innovative products such as window films and natural pozzolans. 3M Window Films are engineered to help improve efficiency by reflecting solar heat, thereby reducing the need for air conditioning and lowering energy costs. Additionally, 3M Natural Pozzolans contribute to the performance of concrete, reducing the need for cement in the mixture and the associated carbon footprint.

3M's wide-ranging solutions to help support the energy economy encompass energy generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. 3M's global team is dedicated to driving innovation for customers and positioning 3M as a key collaborator in the transition to energy security.

*The 3M 2025 State of Science Insights survey was conducted between Nov. 19 and Dec. 17, 2024, among a national sample of 10,959 Adults in each of 10 countries (U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, and South Korea). The interviews were conducted online and the data was weighted to approximate a target sample of adults for each market. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point for global results, and 3 percentage points for each individual country.

