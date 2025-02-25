New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025) - Black Star Group strengthens its commitment to innovation and technological development to enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Black Star Group Expands

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7838/242290_61b3c36024852980_001full.jpg

Black Star Group continues its commitment to research, development, and innovation (R&D+I) with the goal of optimizing energy efficiency and consolidating its leadership in multi-energy commercialization.

Through a strategy focused on implementing advanced technologies, the company seeks to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable and efficient energy model.

"Investment in R&D+I is key to the future of the energy sector. We are committed to innovative solutions that improve the efficiency of our processes and reduce the environmental impact of our operations," stated Ignacio Purcell, CEO of Black Star Group.

As part of its commitment to innovation, the company is developing new technologies based on green hydrogen, biofuels, and more efficient energy storage systems. These initiatives are designed to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and promote the use of renewable energy across all its operational areas.

Additionally, Black Star Group has implemented automation and digitalization systems that improve energy management, optimize resource consumption, and ensure greater performance in its industrial processes. These technological solutions contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and reinforce the company's focus on operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Another strategic pillar of the company is collaboration with research centers and universities, fostering the development of innovative solutions for energy generation and distribution.

Through these partnerships, Black Star Group drives the creation of advanced technologies that enable a faster and more effective energy transition.

With this vision, the company continues to position itself as a benchmark in the global energy industry, focusing on technology, innovation, and sustainability as key drivers of its growth.

Black Star Group will keep investing in new energy solutions, reinforcing its commitment to energy efficiency and environmental impact reduction across all its operations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242290

SOURCE: Comunicae Seedrelease Network S.L.